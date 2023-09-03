By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
LIVE Updates Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2023: BAN Off To Flier
LIVE Updates Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2023: Stay tuned for Live updates from BAN vs AFG clash
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2023 Live Update
Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh will be competing in a must-win game against Hashmatullah Shahidi’s Afghanistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, on Sunday. BAN suffered a brutal 5 wickets loss against host Sri Lanka in their opening match. In order to keep their hopes of qualifying in the Super Four stage, Shakib and company need to win this match at all costs. However, AFG can afford a loss and still be in the race.
Trending Now
Asia Cup 2023 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Playing XI
Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.