LIVE Updates Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2023: BAN Off To Flier

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2023 Live Update

Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh will be competing in a must-win game against Hashmatullah Shahidi’s Afghanistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, on Sunday. BAN suffered a brutal 5 wickets loss against host Sri Lanka in their opening match. In order to keep their hopes of qualifying in the Super Four stage, Shakib and company need to win this match at all costs. However, AFG can afford a loss and still be in the race.

Asia Cup 2023 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Playing XI

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

