LIVE Bangladesh vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022

Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match between Bangladesh and Netherlands. Mosaddek Late Surge Lift Bangladesh to 144. Bangla Tigers have been struggling lately in the warm-up matches and now they face a tricky challenge from a tricky Netherlands team at the Bellerive Oval.

Bangladesh Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.

Netherlands Squad: Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Tim Pringle, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Logan van Beek, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover, Shariz Ahmad.

Live Updates

  • 11:40 AM IST

    LIVE Bangladesh vs Netherlands Score: 3 overs gone, Netherlands are now at 6/2. Bangladesh on Top. BAN 6/2 (3)

  • 11:32 AM IST

    LIVE Bangladesh vs Netherlands Score: OUT!! 2 in 2 strikes!!! Taskin Ahmed is on a hat-trick!! As we speak, the hat-trick ball turns out to be a dot delivery. Max O’ Dowd and Collin Ackermann is the new man in for Netherlands. Just 3 runs and 2 wickets from the over. NED 3/2 (1)

  • 11:22 AM IST

    LIVE | Bangladesh vs Netherlands Score: Bangladesh finish on 144 runs with the loss of 8 wickets. BAN 144/8 (20)

  • 11:04 AM IST

    LIVE | Bangladesh vs Netherlands Score: Thanks to some good hitting from Afif, Bangladesh is now looking at a score of 150. That would be a challenging total if the Tigers bowl well. LIVE | BAN: 129/7 in 18 overs vs NED

  • 10:54 AM IST

    LIVE | Bangladesh vs Netherlands Score: With five overs to go, Bangladesh would like to up the ante. Rain would favour the Dutch at the moment. Afif would be the key from here on in. LIVE | 110/5 in 16 overs vs NED

  • 10:48 AM IST

    LIVE | Bangladesh vs Netherlands Score: Bangladesh would ideally like to get 140. At the moment, even that looks difficult. Netherlands have been disciplined with their bowling. LIVE | BAN: 106/5 in 15 overs vs NED

  • 10:35 AM IST

    LIVE | Bangladesh vs Netherlands Score: Play resumes and the Dutch pick up another wicket. They are well and truly on top. Bangladesh need to stitch a partnership and get things back on track. LIVE | BAN: 77/5 in 11 overs vs NED

  • 10:28 AM IST

    Oh dear, rain has intervened and that has stopped proceedings at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Not what the fans would have hoped for. Hoping rain stops and play resumes.

  • 10:21 AM IST

    LIVE BAN vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022: It is not that Bangladesh are not showing intent. The intent and positivity is there, but the Dutch bowlers have been picking up wickets at regular intervals, not allowing Bangladesh to break free. LIVE | BAN: 70/4 in 9.3 overs vs NED

  • 10:03 AM IST

    LIVE BAN vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022: OUT!! That’s the second wicket of the game and Bangladesh have lost their openers inside the first 10 overs. Najmul Hossain Shanto was the last man to depart fort he Bangla Tigers. Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das are the new men in for Bangladesh. BAN 51/2 (7)