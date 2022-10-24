LIVE Bangladesh vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022

Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match between Bangladesh and Netherlands. Mosaddek Late Surge Lift Bangladesh to 144. Bangla Tigers have been struggling lately in the warm-up matches and now they face a tricky challenge from a tricky Netherlands team at the Bellerive Oval.Also Read - After Averaging 92.6mph Against Afghanistan, Mark Wood Wants To Keep Pushing The Boundaries

Bangladesh Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain. Also Read - WATCH: Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma's Reaction When Virat Kohli Smashes Straight Six at MCG is UNMISSABLE | VIRAL VIDEO

Netherlands Squad: Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Tim Pringle, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Logan van Beek, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover, Shariz Ahmad. Also Read - T20 World Cup: Dead ball Controversy Explained; Why Was Virat Kohli Given Three Byes After Being Bowled On a Free Hit Vs Pakistan?