LIVE BAN vs SL 1st T20I Cricket Score: Bangladesh Gets An Early Breakthrough

LIVE BAN vs SL 1st T20I Cricket Score: Stay hooked to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I.

Updated: March 4, 2024 5:52 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

LIVE BAN vs SL 1st T20I Cricket Score: Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto have won the toss and opted to field in the 1st T20I at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Bangladesh.  This will be Bangladesh’s preparation series ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup which will start in June. Both teams faced each other 13 times where Bangladesh won four matches and Sri Lanka held the edge by winning nine matches.

BAN vs SL Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana

Live Updates

  • Mar 4, 2024 5:52 PM IST

    LIVE BAN vs SL 1st T20I Cricket Score: BOUNDARY! from Kusal Mendis to start the over and then Kamindu Menids hits a SIX! on the fifth ball. 11 runs from this over as well. SL 32/1 (4)

  • Mar 4, 2024 5:50 PM IST

    LIVE BAN vs SL 1st T20I Cricket Score: 12 runs from the 3rd over. A SIX!! and FOUR! from Kusal Mendis. Good over for Sri Lanka. They need many more of these. SL 21/1 (3)

  • Mar 4, 2024 5:41 PM IST

    LIVE BAN vs SL 1st T20I Cricket Score: Two overs are done and dusted and Sri Lanka managed to score five runs from the over. It seems like they are defensive after losing a wicket in the very first over.
    SL 9/1 (2)

  • Mar 4, 2024 5:36 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score BAN vs SL: That’s the end of the first over and Bangladesh bowler Shoriful Islam bowled a brilliant over as he got a breakthrough in the very first over. Four runs and a wicket from the over.

    SL 4/1 (1)

  • Mar 4, 2024 5:33 PM IST

    LIVE BAN vs SL 1st T20I Cricket Score: WICKET!! That’s a great start for hosts as Avishka Fernando departs after smashing a boundary on the first ball.
    SL 4/1 (0.3)

  • Mar 4, 2024 5:31 PM IST
    LIVE BAN vs SL 1st T20I Cricket Score: Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis to open the innings for Sri Lanka. Avishka Fernando is on strike. Shoriful Islam will open the attack.
  • Mar 4, 2024 5:31 PM IST

    The players and teams are coming into the ground…

  • Mar 4, 2024 5:29 PM IST
    Najmul Hossain Shanto at Toss: I like to bowl first, especially with a lot of dew coming, that’s why. We have very good players, we are playing with two spinners and three seamers.
  • Mar 4, 2024 5:27 PM IST
    Charith Asalanka at Toss: 170-plus is what we will be targeting. To be honest, we are focusing on this tournament. We would be focusing on playing well before the world cup.
  • Mar 4, 2024 5:26 PM IST

    BAN vs SL LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I: Teams who chased here have won 8 out of 10 clashes. There will be a merit for hosts Bangladesh as they are also chasing. If we take a look at boundaries it’s 60m on one side and 65m on the other side. There’s a nice grass covering, that will surely help pacers and the par score will likely to be 180-190 here.

