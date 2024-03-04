LIVE BAN vs SL 1st T20I Cricket Score: Bangladesh Gets An Early Breakthrough

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
LIVE BAN vs SL 1st T20I Cricket Score: Stay hooked to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I.
LIVE BAN vs SL 1st T20I Cricket Score: Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto have won the toss and opted to field in the 1st T20I at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Bangladesh. This will be Bangladesh’s preparation series ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup which will start in June. Both teams faced each other 13 times where Bangladesh won four matches and Sri Lanka held the edge by winning nine matches.
BAN vs SL Playing XIs
Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman
Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana
