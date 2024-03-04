Home

LIVE BAN vs SL 1st T20I Cricket Score: Bangladesh Gets An Early Breakthrough

LIVE BAN vs SL 1st T20I Cricket Score: Bangladesh Gets An Early Breakthrough

LIVE BAN vs SL 1st T20I Cricket Score: Stay hooked to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Sri Lanka 36/1 (4.1) Run Rate: (Current: 8.64) Last Wicket: Avishka Fernando c Litton Das b Shoriful Islam 4 (2) - 4/1 in 0.2 Over Kusal Mendis (W) 11 * (10) 2x4, 0x6 Kamindu Mendis 19 (13) 1x4, 2x6 Taskin Ahmed (1.1-0-9-0) * Mahedi Hasan (1-0-11-0)

LIVE BAN vs SL 1st T20I Cricket Score

LIVE BAN vs SL 1st T20I Cricket Score: Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto have won the toss and opted to field in the 1st T20I at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Bangladesh. This will be Bangladesh’s preparation series ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup which will start in June. Both teams faced each other 13 times where Bangladesh won four matches and Sri Lanka held the edge by winning nine matches.

BAN vs SL Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana

