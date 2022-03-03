LIVE Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Score and Match Updates

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 1st T20 match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Afghanistan captain Mohammed Nabi tried to up the run-rate and played one into the hands of the fielder on the boundary. Bangladesh started extremely well as Nasum Ahmed picked up 4 top order wickets early. Afghanistan making a mess of this chase currently.

Liton Das half century take Bangladesh to 155/8 after 20 overs. Will Afghanistan start the T20 series with a win or will Bangladesh bowlers manage to stop them. Stay tuned for live updates!

Munim Shahriar was looking good until he got foxed by Rashid Khan. Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah joins Liton Das in the middle after Shakib Al Hasan departed early. Fazalhaq Farooqi struck in his 2nd over as Mohammed Naim departed early. It was a good review by Afghanistan.

Bangladesh Tigers have won the toss and have elected to bat first. Dew factor won’t be a big factor in this match. Mushfiqar Rahim have been ruled out of the first T20 match due to a thumb injury sustained during practice session. Here are the playing for Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mahmudullah (Captain), Liton Kumar Das, Munim Shahriar, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Md Naim Sheikh.

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Qais Ahmad

