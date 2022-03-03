LIVE Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Score and Match Updates

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 1st T20 match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Mahmudullah and Liton Das did built a good little partnership until he departed for 10. Afif Hossain has joined half centurion Liton in the middle.

Munim Shahriar was looking good until he got foxed by Rashid Khan. Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah joins Liton Das in the middle after Shakib Al Hasan departed early. Fazalhaq Farooqi struck in his 2nd over as Mohammed Naim departed early. It was a good review by Afghanistan. 

Bangladesh Tigers have won the toss and have elected to bat first. Dew factor won’t be a big factor in this match. Mushfiqar Rahim have been ruled out of the first T20 match due to a thumb injury sustained during practice session. Here are the playing for Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mahmudullah (Captain), Liton Kumar Das, Munim Shahriar, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Md Naim Sheikh.

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Qais Ahmad

The presence of players like Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz hand them that option, and we all know what Najibullah Zadran and Mohammad Nabi are capable of, especially at the backend.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be a confident bunch after winning the ODI series 2-1. Players like Shakib Al Hasan, Naim Sheikh and Liton Das have been in terrific form and will look to consolidate in this series too.

Live Updates

  • 4:02 PM IST

    LIVE | BAN vs AFG 1st T20I Score: OUT!!! Afif Hossain departs. This time it is a soft dismissal. He could only hit it as far as point. Bangladesh are now 6 down at 126 after 17.2 overs.

  • 3:58 PM IST

    LIVE | BAN vs AFG 1st T20I Score: FREE HIT!!! FOUR!!! This is a good over for Bangladesh. Although the fielding has been excellent from Afghanistan in the deep, Bangladesh has squeezed good runs in the over. OUT!!! Liton Das departs. Farooqi comes back strongly. Bangladesh 126-5 after 17 overs.

  • 3:52 PM IST

    LIVE | BAN vs AFG 1st T20I Score: Rashid Khan finishes his spell with 4 overs – 15 runs and 1 wicket. What a bowler.

  • 3:47 PM IST

    LIVE | BAN vs AFG 1st T20I Score: FOUR!!! Too much room and punished by Afif Hossain. 8 runs off the 15th over. Liton Das batting on 51(36). Can he finish it well for Bangladesh. Stay tuned for live updates. BAN 110-4 after 15 overs.

  • 3:42 PM IST

    LIVE | BAN vs AFG 1st T20I Score: The ball just pitches outside leg and Rashid Khan is not happy. 50 for Liton Das and crowd erupts. What a player. He has been in outstanding in the ODI’s. Bangladesh 102-4 after 14 overs.

  • 3:39 PM IST

    LIVE | BAN vs AFG 1st T20I Score: Rashid Khan back into the attack. Liton Das must stay clear off Rashid’s over and shouldn’t try anything fancy and he takes a single. LOUD Appeal for LBW!!! Does it pitch in line?

  • 3:36 PM IST

    LIVE | BAN vs AFG 1st T20I Score: FOUR!!! Deviation down the leg side and it was played fine by the Afif Hossain. Mohammed Nabi brilliant comeback. Afif almost cuts it back on to the stumps. FOUR!!! What a shot by Liton Das. He is turning it on for Bangladesh. BAN 97-4 after 13 overs.

  • 3:32 PM IST

    LIVE | BAN vs AFG 1st T20I Score: Slower bouncer by Karim Janat. Five runs off Janat’s first over. Bangladesh 86-4 after 12 overs.

  • 3:29 PM IST

    LIVE | BAN vs AFG 1st T20I Score: Bangladesh have been caught off guard by Afghanistan bowlers today. They can stiil reach a fighting total here, however, Liton Das must stay till the end. BIG APPEAL for LBW!!! Looks a bit high. Just clipping the top of leg stump. Bangladesh 83-4 after 11.3 overs.

  • 3:24 PM IST

    LIVE | BAN vs AFG 1st T20I Score: SIX!!! Liton Kumar Das continuing his good form. OUT!!! Plumb in front of the wicket. Mahmudullah departs are scoring 10(7). Azmatullah picks up his first wicket. Bangladesh now 81-4 after 11 overs.