LIVE Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Score and Match Updates

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 1st T20 match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Mahmudullah and Liton Das did built a good little partnership until he departed for 10. Afif Hossain has joined half centurion Liton in the middle.

Munim Shahriar was looking good until he got foxed by Rashid Khan. Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah joins Liton Das in the middle after Shakib Al Hasan departed early. Fazalhaq Farooqi struck in his 2nd over as Mohammed Naim departed early. It was a good review by Afghanistan.

Bangladesh Tigers have won the toss and have elected to bat first. Dew factor won’t be a big factor in this match. Mushfiqar Rahim have been ruled out of the first T20 match due to a thumb injury sustained during practice session. Here are the playing for Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mahmudullah (Captain), Liton Kumar Das, Munim Shahriar, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Md Naim Sheikh.

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Qais Ahmad

The presence of players like Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz hand them that option, and we all know what Najibullah Zadran and Mohammad Nabi are capable of, especially at the backend.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be a confident bunch after winning the ODI series 2-1. Players like Shakib Al Hasan, Naim Sheikh and Liton Das have been in terrific form and will look to consolidate in this series too.

