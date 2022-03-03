LIVE Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Score and Match Updates

Dhaka: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 1st T20 match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Also Read - LIVE Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Match Streaming: When And Where to Watch in India

Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 61 runs in the first T20 and have taken a 1-0 lead in 2 match T20 series. Shoriful Islam (3 wickets) and Nasum Ahmed (4 wickets) were impeccable with the ball. Afghanistan have been absolutely stunned by Bangladesh bowlers here.

Afghanistan captain Mohammed Nabi tried to up the run-rate and played one into the hands of the fielder on the boundary. Bangladesh started extremely well as Nasum Ahmed picked up 4 top order wickets early. Afghanistan making a mess of this chase currently.

Liton Das half century take Bangladesh to 155/8 after 20 overs. Will Afghanistan start the T20 series with a win or will Bangladesh bowlers manage to stop them. Stay tuned for live updates!

Munim Shahriar was looking good until he got foxed by Rashid Khan. Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah joins Liton Das in the middle after Shakib Al Hasan departed early. Fazalhaq Farooqi struck in his 2nd over as Mohammed Naim departed early. It was a good review by Afghanistan. 

Bangladesh Tigers have won the toss and have elected to bat first. Dew factor won’t be a big factor in this match. Mushfiqar Rahim have been ruled out of the first T20 match due to a thumb injury sustained during practice session. Here are the playing for Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mahmudullah (Captain), Liton Kumar Das, Munim Shahriar, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Md Naim Sheikh.

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Qais Ahmad

Live Updates

  • 5:45 PM IST

    LIVE | BAN vs AFG 1st T20I Score: ALL OUT!!!! Bangladesh thumps Afghanistan by 61 runs. Shoriful picks his 3rd wicket. Bangladesh take 1-0 lead in the series.

  • 5:37 PM IST

    LIVE | BAN vs AFG 1st T20I Score: SIX!!! Omerzai pulls Shoriful for a 84 metre six over mid wicket boundary. Afghanistan have been simply pathetic in this chase. Too many soft dismissals and they lost the way completely. Afghanistan 84-7 after 17.1 overs.

  • 5:32 PM IST

    LIVE | BAN vs AFG 1st T20I Score: Two back to back bouncers from Shoriful Islam. OUT!!! Third consecutive bouncer from Islam and he tries to play it over deep backward point boundary but he hauls out. Afghanistan tottering at 72-7 after 15 overs.

  • 5:23 PM IST

    LIVE | BAN vs AFG 1st T20I Score: OUT!!! Shakib Al Hasan picks up another wicket and Najibullah Zadran departs too. With that wicket, Shakib Al Hasan completes 401 wickets in T20 cricket. Rashid Khan has a lot on his hands now. Afghanistan 63-6 after 12.5 overs.

  • 5:14 PM IST

    LIVE | BAN vs AFG 1st T20I Score: Mustafizur back into the attack. SIX!!! Short and wide and Zadran deposits it over third man for a maximum. Zadran and Nabi have brought some respite for Afghanistan. Afghanistan 53-4 after 10 overs.

  • 5:07 PM IST

    LIVE | BAN vs AFG 1st T20I Score: 5 runs off the 8th over. Shakib Al Hasan into the attack. The ball is staying low at the moment. Shakib has varied the speed beautifully in that over. Afghanistan 42-4 after 9.1 overs.

  • 4:58 PM IST

    LIVE | BAN vs AFG 1st T20I Score: LOUD Appeal for LBW!!! It was a bit high. Powerplay is finished. Required run-rate is now 9.07. Najibullah Zadran and Mohammed Nabi have to build a partnership here to keep Afghans into the game. Afghanistan 31-4 after 6.3 overs.

  • 4:51 PM IST

    LIVE | BAN vs AFG 1st T20I Score: Nasum Ahmed on FIRE!!! He picked up his fourth wicket. LOUD APPEAL for LBW!!! Massive inside edge and Nabi survives. Afghanistan in trouble at 20-4 after 5 overs.

  • 4:45 PM IST

    LIVE | BAN vs AFG 1st T20I Score: Spinners have ruled the roast in the innings. Nasum Ahmed – what a match he is having. FOUR!!! Najibullah Zadran picks up an easy boundary. DROPPED!!! What a ball from FIZZ! Afghanistan almost lost their 4th wicket. Afghanistan 15-3 after 4 overs.

  • 4:36 PM IST

    LIVE | BAN vs AFG 1st T20I Score: IN THE AIR!!! Dropped!!! A simple catch for the debutant Munim Shahriar and he makes a mess of it. Early wickets will be key for Bangladesh. OUT!!! Nasum Ahmed on FIRE!!! Hazratullah Zazai departs for 6(7). Bangladesh 8-2 after 2.1 overs.