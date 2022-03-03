LIVE Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Score and Match Updates

Dhaka: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 1st T20 match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Also Read - LIVE Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Match Streaming: When And Where to Watch in India

Bangladesh Tigers have won the toss and have elected to bat first. Dew factor won’t be a big factor in this match. Mushfiqar Rahim have been ruled out of the first T20 match due to a thumb injury sustained during practice session. Here are the playing for Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mahmudullah (Captain), Liton Kumar Das, Munim Shahriar, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Md Naim Sheikh.

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Qais Ahmad

The presence of players like Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz hand them that option, and we all know what Najibullah Zadran and Mohammad Nabi are capable of, especially at the backend.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be a confident bunch after winning the ODI series 2-1. Players like Shakib Al Hasan, Naim Sheikh and Liton Das have been in terrific form and will look to consolidate in this series too.

Live Updates

  • 2:29 PM IST

    LIVE | BAN vs AFG 1st T20I Score: The pitch has some live grass. There will be some help for the pacers in the beginning. Spinners won’t have much help like they had in the ODI series. The pitch will hold up nicely. Mohammed Naim and debutant Munim Shahriar will open the proceedings for Bangladesh.

  • 2:19 PM IST

  • 2:18 PM IST

  • 2:17 PM IST

    LIVE | BAN vs AFG 1st T20I Score: Bangladesh have won the toss and have elected to bat first first. The weather is clear with no signs of rain today. The temperature will hover around 29-25 degrees. These are perfect conditions for a cracker of a match.

  • 2:02 PM IST

    LIVE | BAN vs AFG 1st T20I Score: Mushfiqur Rahim is out of the first T20 due to a thumb injury sustained during a practice session yesterday. He went for scans, however, there was nothing serious. He sits out in this game due to precautionary measure.

  • 1:54 PM IST

    LIVE | BAN vs AFG 1st T20I Score: Toss is scheduled to take place at 2 PM IST. Dew might come in later in the match, however, won’t be a factor. Chasing is always preferred in a T20 match as both teams are not aware what the pitch is going to be like.

  • 1:43 PM IST

    LIVE | BAN vs AFG 1st T20I Score: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of the 1st T20 match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Bangladesh have already won the ODI series 2-1. Will Afghanistan make a comeback in the T20 series. Stay tuned for live updates!