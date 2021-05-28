LIVE Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score

Bangladesh was able to take an impregnable lead of 2-0 in the three-match series by winning a second ODI match by 103 runs (DLS method). The Tigers will aim to continue their domination whereas Sri Lanka will look to get a consolation win in the third ODI. In fact, there will World Super Series points on offer and the Island will look to get themselves on the board in the series.

Bangladesh – Tamim Iqbal (C), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (W), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman/Shoriful Islam.

Sri Lanka – Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera (C/W), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Ashen Bandara/Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana/ Ramesh Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan/Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera.