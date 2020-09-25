

















Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, match no. 7 of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. See the latest Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 7 Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also, check the live cricket blog of the match 7 of IPL 2020 between CSK vs DC fom Dubai here. Faf Du Plessis continues his top form in IPL as he plays a crucial hand for Chennai Super Kings in the stiff chase of 176 vs Delhi Capitals in Dubai. Axar Patel removes CSK opener Shane Watson for 14 while pacer Anrich Nortje get the measure of Murali Vijay as Delhi Capitals rattle Chennai Super Kings in 176 chase in match 7 of Dream11 IPL 2020 in Dubai. Earlier, Delhi Capitals post a solid total of 175/3 in 20 overs while riding on a half-century of Prithvi Shaw and a brilliant cameo from Rishabh Pant in Dream11 IPL 2020 – Live Cricket Score and Updates. Shaw completed his fifty off just 35 balls. Earlier, MS Dhoni wins toss as Chennai Super Kings opt to bowl first vs Delhi Capitals in match 7 of Dream11 IPL 2020. Amit Mishra and Avesh Khan come in place for Ashwin and Mohit Sharma for Delhi. (SCORECARD) Also Read - CSK vs DC IPL 2020 Match Report: Prithvi Shaw, Kagiso Rabada Shine as Delhi Capitals Inflict 44-run Defeat on Chennai Super Kings

After a lacklustre outing against Rajasthan Royals, three-time IPL champions Chennai will take on Delhi Capitals in a league encounter. In their last game, the MS Dhoni-led side suffered a 16-run defeat and barring Faf du Plessis most of the CSK players failed in leaving an impact. Moreover, Dhoni’s decision to come down the order backfired and the charismatic captain received a backlash from not only fans but also many cricketing greats like Sunil Gavaskar, Gautam Gambhir, and others. Dhoni later clarified on his decision to come lower down the order. The captain himself wasn’t happy with the bowlers. Also Read - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 8th Match, Dream11 IPL 2020 Dubai Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Online, Latest KKR vs SRH, TV Timings in India, Full Schedule, Squads

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2020, DC (175/3) Beat CSK (131/7) by 44 Runs in Dubai

Also, the decision to replace an unfit Ambati Rayudu with Ruturaj Gaikwad didn’t click as the debutant was back in the dugout without troubling the scorers. Moreover, CSK openers failed in both games and that is another cause of concern for the team management. Sam Curran, who has been promoted up the order, played a cameo in both games but the England all-rounder needs to spend some time in the middle. Dhoni had hit three maximums in the final over against the Royals, but that couldn’t win the game. Also Read - IPL 2020: MS Dhoni's Gesture Towards Prithvi Shaw During CSK vs DC is Winning Hearts | POSTS

On the other hand, Delhi were on the verge of defeat in their first game against Kings XI Punjab before Marcus Stoinis rescued his side to push the contest to the Super Over decider. Later, it was Kagiso Rabada who showed his talent with the ball and ensured the night belonged to DC.

The DC top-order failed to fire against Punjab while Rishabh Pant and skipper Shreyas Iyer showed some resistance with the bat. But they were unable to convert their efforts into a big innings. It was Stoinis, who hammered 53 off 21 balls to propel his side to a fighting total.

SQUADS

CSK: MS Dhoni (C), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma.

DC: Shreyas Iyer (C), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Alex Carey (wk), Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav.