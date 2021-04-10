Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates

Live Match CSK vs DC Score and Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of CSK vs DC Live IPL match from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Excellent batting display from Chennai Super Kings especially Suresh Raina who slammed a half-century on his comeback game in the Indian Premier League. While Sam Curran gave the finishing touch to the innings as CSK posted 188/7 in 20 overs. It will be an exciting chase looking at the batting line-up of Delhi Capitals.

Live Updates

  • 9:28 PM IST

    CSK vs DC Live Score IPL 2021: Delhi Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw are back for the big chase. A lot of responsibility will be on the opening duo to give their team a solid start in the powerplay overs. Deepak Chahar will start the proceedings with a ball for Chennai. He will look to expose Shaw’s weakness.

  • 9:16 PM IST

    Live Score CSK vs DC Updates: Excellent last over from Chris Woakes as he gives only 10 runs from it and manages to dismiss Sam Curran on the last ball of the over. Good total from Chennai as Delhi will need one of their players to stay till the end to take the game closer. CSK 188/7 in 20 Overs

  • 9:07 PM IST

    CSK vs DC Live Score and Updates: That’s the over CSK were waiting for quite a long time. The younger Curran wins the battle of the brothers. Sam slammed Tom for a four and two sixes to prove his authority over him. 23 runs from the over as Tom ended his spell on a low after impressive three overs. CSK 178/6 in 19 overs

  • 9:03 PM IST

    Live CSK vs DC IPL 2021 Updates: Excellent over from Avesh Khan just five runs from it. He ends his spell with just 23 runs in the four overs including two crucial wickets of MS Dhoni and Faf du Plessis. CSK are on the backfoot now with back to back good overs from Delhi pacers. Tom Curran to bowl the 19th over. CSK 155/6 in 18 overs

  • 8:58 PM IST

    CSK vs DC Live Score and Updates IPL 2021: Good over from Tom Curran despite a boundary on the last over. Only 7 runs from it as Tom used the short ball and slower ones efficiently against his brother. CSK need to get 30 plus in the last three overs to post a formidable total on a flat track that has not offered much swing or spin so far. CSK 150/6 in 17 overs

  • 8:49 PM IST

    Live Score and Updates CSK vs DC IPL 2021: MASSIVE BLOW! MS DHONI DEPARTS FOR A DUCK! Excellent bowling from Avesh Khan as he hit the right length and Dhoni looked a bit clumsy in his pull shot and edges the ball to the stumps. CSK on the backfoot once again as Delhi manages to make a comeback. CSK 137/6 in 15.3 overs

  • 8:47 PM IST

    CSK vs DC Live Score and Updates IPL 2021: Poor communication between the two batsmen cost them big time as Suresh Raina paid the price for it and dismissed for 54. He played an excellent innings on his return to the mega T20 carnival. MS Dhoni is the new man in as a lot of responsibility will be on his shoulders to finish the innings big. CSK 137/5 in 15.1 Overs

  • 8:44 PM IST

    Live Score CSK vs DC IPL 2021: Another poor over from Marcus Stoinis he has failed to hit the right length so far in this innings and getting punished by the batsmen. Jadeja has stated his intention in this over with a couple of boundaries. Pressure on you Rishabh Pant to manage his bowlers. CSK 136/4 in 15 overs

  • 8:37 PM IST

    CSK vs DC Live Score IPL 2021: Ambati Rayudu Departs! Slower one does the trick for Tom Curran as he gets his maiden wicket in Delhi’s jersey. Rayudu departs for 23. Ravindra Jadeja is the new man in. CSK will look to score 170 plus from here as they still have MS Dhoni, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo sitting in the dugout. CSK 124/4 in 14 overs

  • 8:33 PM IST

    Live CSK vs DC IPL 2021: Suresh Raina Completes His Half-Century with a magnificent six! The southpaw took just 32 balls to reach the 50-run mark in his comeback game. Poor over from Stoinis as he bowled poor line and length to the two quality batters who are a veteran in this tournament. Tom Curran returns to attack. CSK 117/3 in 13 overs