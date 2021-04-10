Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates

Live Match CSK vs DC Score and Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of CSK vs DC Live IPL match from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in his first match as IPL captain. Steve Smith have to make his debut for Delhi as Tom Curran, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes and Marcus Stoinis are four overseas players for Delhi. See the latest Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the CSK vs DC IPL Live Cricket Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live match, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live score today, CSK vs DC IPL 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, IPL 2021 Live, CSK vs DC live score, hotstar live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, WatchIPL live match, Vivo IPL 2021 LIVE Streaming Online,  Live score today Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match, CSK vs DC IPL 2021 Live match score, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live scorecard. You can also live cricket blog of match IPL between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals from Mumbai here. Also Read - CSK vs DC Live IPL Streaming Match: When And Where to Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Stream Live Cricket Match Online And Telecast on TV

Also Read - Sanjay Manjrekar on Ajinkya Rahane Ahead of CSK vs DC IPL 2021 Clash: Not a Supporter of Him in T20s
Also Read - MS Dhoni Returns Becomes India's No.1 Trend Before CSK vs DC Clash in IPL 2021

Live Updates

  • 8:02 PM IST

    CSK vs DC Live Score and Updates: Delhi Capitals dominated the powerplay with two big wickets. Suresh Raina and Moeen Ali are looking solid now after spending few minutes in the middle. They both need to stay for at least four more overs to bring Chennai back in the game. Pant needs to use his spinners efficiently against the duo as they both can play spin well. CSK 33/2 in 6 overs

  • 7:56 PM IST

    Live Score DC vs CSK IPL 2021: Suresh Raina has made up his mind to counter-attack Ravichandran Ashwin as he slams two boundaries in his over to put the veteran offie on the backfoot. CSK have managed to recover after the early blows. It will be interesting to see how the two batsmen will approach the game now. CSK 30/2 in 5 overs

  • 7:53 PM IST

    CSK vs DC Live Score and Updates: Some relief for Chennai Super Kings in this over as Moeen Ali manages to get two crisp boundaries on Avesh Khan’s tight deliveries. 9 runs from the over. Delhi have a good opportunity to take a wicket more in the powerplay to put CSK down in the game. Raina looks a bit cautious so far on his return to the IPL. Ravichandran Ashwin comes into the attack. CSK 20/2 in 4 overs

  • 7:44 PM IST

    Live updates CSK vs DC IPL 2021: ANOTHER WICKET! CSK in Shambles as Ruturaj Gaikwad depart for just 5. CSK in massive trouble now as both of their openers are back in hut. Tremendous bowling from Chris Woakes as he bowlers an excellent out-swinger and the batsman had no answer for that as he edges it to Shikhar Dhawan at slip. CSK 7/2 in 2.1 overs

  • 7:41 PM IST

    Live CSK vs DC IPL 2021 Match: MASSIVE BLOW! Faf du Plessis depart for a duck. Excellent bowling from Avesh Khan as he hits the right length and the ball nips back in to hit Faf’s pad. He was plumb in front of the wicket and decides not to waste the review. Good start for Avesh Khan and Delhi Capitals. Moeen Ali is the new man in. CSK 7/1 in 1.3 Overs

  • 7:36 PM IST

    CSK vs DC Live Score and Updates: Excellent first over from Chris Woakes as he gets a bit of swing and troubled Ruturaj Gaikwad on a couple of deliveries. The young batsman however released the pressure with a glorious cover drive. Avesh Khan will bowl from the other end, he will look to better his IPL stats. CSK 5/0 in 1 over

  • 7:31 PM IST

    Live Score Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis will open the innings for Chennai. While Chris Woakes will start the proceedings with the new ball for the Delhi team. CSK will look to get near 60 runs in the powerplay to get the hold on the game.

  • 7:18 PM IST

    Live updates CSK vs DC: Two of the biggest names in Test cricket – Cheteshwar Pujara and Steve Smith have to wait for their turn in their new franchise. CSK look more settled in today’s game as DC are lacking a wicket-taking fast bowler in their playing XI. They are relying on Ravichandran Ashwin and Amit Mishra to do the job for them.

  • 7:08 PM IST

    Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

  • 7:07 PM IST
    Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan