Live Cricket Score and Updates Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021

Live Match CSK vs DC Score and Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of CSK vs DC Live IPL match from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. In the second match of the Indian Premier League 2021, MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings will lock horns against Delhi Capitals who will have a new captain this season in Rishabh Pant. It will be a huge test for the young Pant whose first captaincy test will be against his own idol Dhoni. The southpaw has always been touted to fill in the shoes of MSD in the Indian cricket team and the best way to do it will be to face him and defeat him to earn the respect. Meanwhile, CSK had a rough patch last season as it was the first time when they failed to qualify for the playoffs stage and finished 7th on the points table. They have made some surprise inclusions in their squad this season with the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Mooen Ali and Krishnappa Gowtham. On the other hand, Delhi who finished as the runner-ups last time will miss the services of Shreyas Iyer who is ruled out of the season.  However, they have Steve Smith to fill his void. Also Read - CSK vs DC Live Streaming IPL 2021: When And Where to Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Stream Live Cricket Match Online And Telecast on TV

See the latest Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the CSK vs DC IPL Live Cricket Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live match, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live score today, CSK vs DC IPL 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, IPL 2021 Live, CSK vs DC live score, hotstar live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, WatchIPL live match, Vivo IPL 2021 LIVE Streaming Online,  Live score today Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match, CSK vs DC IPL 2021 Live match score, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live scorecard. You can also live cricket blog of match IPL between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals from Mumbai here. Also Read - Sanjay Manjrekar on Ajinkya Rahane Ahead of CSK vs DC IPL 2021 Clash: Not a Supporter of Him in T20s

Also Read - MS Dhoni Returns Becomes India's No.1 Trend Before CSK vs DC Clash in IPL 2021

Live Updates

  • 6:30 PM IST

  • 6:12 PM IST

    Live updates CSK vs DC: Fans across the globe are excited to see how the apprentice (Rishabh Pant) will perform against his master (MS Dhoni) in his first match as Delhi Capitals captain. The two wicketkeepers are famous for their antics behind the stumps which keeps the fans entertaining.

  • 5:59 PM IST

  • 5:50 PM IST

    Live updates Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: The last year runner-ups will miss the services of their pace duo Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje against CSK. The Proteas duo is currently undergoing a quarantine period. While CSK will be well equipped this time with the return of Suresh Raina in their middle order.

  • 5:35 PM IST

  • 5:22 PM IST

    Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (wk/C), Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Robin Uthappa, Imran Tahir, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Bhagath Varma, Harishankar Reddy, KM Asif, N Jagadeesan, Hari Nishanth, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Lungi Ngidi.

  • 5:22 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk/C), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel.

  • 5:18 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to our live blog of Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The two teams with some contrasting players in their squad will lock horns against each other in the second match of IPL 2021. CSK have once again put their faith in some experienced players along with quality spinners. While Delhi are equipped with some fresh talents with a raw pace attack.