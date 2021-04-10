Live Cricket Score and Updates Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021

Live Match CSK vs DC Score and Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of CSK vs DC Live IPL match from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. In the second match of the Indian Premier League 2021, MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings will lock horns against Delhi Capitals who will have a new captain this season in Rishabh Pant. It will be a huge test for the young Pant whose first captaincy test will be against his own idol Dhoni. The southpaw has always been touted to fill in the shoes of MSD in the Indian cricket team and the best way to do it will be to face him and defeat him to earn the respect. Meanwhile, CSK had a rough patch last season as it was the first time when they failed to qualify for the playoffs stage and finished 7th on the points table. They have made some surprise inclusions in their squad this season with the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Mooen Ali and Krishnappa Gowtham. On the other hand, Delhi who finished as the runner-ups last time will miss the services of Shreyas Iyer who is ruled out of the season. However, they have Steve Smith to fill his void. Also Read - CSK vs DC Live Streaming IPL 2021: When And Where to Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Stream Live Cricket Match Online And Telecast on TV

See the latest Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the CSK vs DC IPL Live Cricket Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live match, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live score today, CSK vs DC IPL 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, IPL 2021 Live, CSK vs DC live score, hotstar live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, WatchIPL live match, Vivo IPL 2021 LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match, CSK vs DC IPL 2021 Live match score, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live scorecard. You can also live cricket blog of match IPL between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals from Mumbai here. Also Read - Sanjay Manjrekar on Ajinkya Rahane Ahead of CSK vs DC IPL 2021 Clash: Not a Supporter of Him in T20s