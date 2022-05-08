LIVE |Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Srikar Bharat Departs; Warner-Marsh Key in Run-Chase For Delhi. MS Dhoni Late Surge Power Chennai to 208. Shivam Dube Departs, Rayudu-Dhoni Key For Final Flourish. Devon Conway Departs, Rayudu-Dube Key For Final Flourish. Devon Conway, Shivam Dube Steady For Chennai. Ruturaj Gaikwad Perishes; Devon Conway Key For Chennai. Devon Conway Hits Fifty, Ruturaj Gaikwad Strong For Chennai. Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Rishabh Pant at TOSS: I think wicket is on the decent side. We want to chase. The season has been up and down. We are focusing on the positives. It is going to be a good match. I have learnt a lot from him (MS). Let’s see how I execute them. Two changes for us. KS Bharat and Axar come in for Mandeep and Lalit Yadav. MS Dhoni at TOSS: We would have bowled first looking at our combination. But toss is not in our control. We had a bad season earlier but we made the most of it. It really helped us. When there are a few changes after a big auction, sometimes you need to see what is the best combination. Jaddu is not fit and Dube comes in. Also Read - IPL 2022: Didn't Get the Respect I Deserved, Wasn't Treated Properly: Chris Gayle

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary. Also Read - IPL 2022 | One More Run And Virat Kohli Will Reach THIS Major Landmark In IPL

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje.

