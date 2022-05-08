LIVE |Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Navi Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Rishabh Pant at TOSS: I think wicket is on the decent side. We want to chase. The season has been up and down. We are focusing on the positives. It is going to be a good match. I have learnt a lot from him (MS). Let's see how I execute them. Two changes for us. KS Bharat and Axar come in for Mandeep and Lalit Yadav. MS Dhoni at TOSS: We would have bowled first looking at our combination. But toss is not in our control. We had a bad season earlier but we made the most of it. It really helped us. When there are a few changes after a big auction, sometimes you need to see what is the best combination. Jaddu is not fit and Dube comes in.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary. Also Read - IPL 2022 | One More Run And Virat Kohli Will Reach THIS Major Landmark In IPL

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje.

IPL Points Table – Click Here

Live Updates

  • 9:55 PM IST

    LIVE | CSK vs DC: Srikar Bharat departs, Delhi Capitals are now at 21/1 (2.4). DC 21/1 (2.4)

  • 9:51 PM IST

    LIVE | CSK vs DC: We are back for the run-chase, Delhi Capitals are now at 17/0. DC 17/0 (2)

  • 9:26 PM IST

    LIVE | CSK vs DC: That’s it! Chennai Super Kings finish at 208/6. CSK 208/6 (20)

  • 9:01 PM IST

    LIVE | CSK vs DC: OUT! Devon Conway departs!! Chennai lose 2nd wicket. CSK 169/2 (16.4)

  • 8:47 PM IST

    LIVE | CSK vs DC: 14 overs gone Chennai are now at 141/1. CSK 141/1 (14)

  • 8:37 PM IST

    LIVE | CSK vs DC: 13 overs gone, Chennai Super Kings are now at 131/1. CSK 131/1 (13)

  • 8:28 PM IST

    LIVE | CSK vs DC: OUT! Ruturaj Gaikwad departs! Delhi finally have the breakthrough! Anrich Nortje claims the wicket. CSK 110/1 (11)

  • 8:17 PM IST

    LIVE | CSK vs DC: 5 runs from the over and Devon Conway completes his half-century. Chennai are now at 84/0. CSK 84/0 (9)

  • 8:14 PM IST

    LIVE | CSK vs DC: Brilliant from Chennai again! 18 runs coming from the over, the partnership is solid. CSK now in contention for a big total now. CSK 79/0 (8)

  • 8:07 PM IST

    LIVE | CSK vs DC: 4 runs from Axar Patel’s over. Tidy over from Delhi Capitals’ point of view. 7 overs done and dusted, CSK are now at 61/0. CSK 61/0 (7)