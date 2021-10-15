Dubai: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 final score and updates from Dubai International Cricket Stadium. In the title showdown of IPL 2021, two former IPL champions will lock horns to add another trophy to their cabinet. Kolkata Knight Riders have won the IPL trophy twice in the 2012 and 2014 seasons under Gautam Gambhir’s captaincy. While MS Dhoni has led CSK to IPL title thrice which made one of the most successful franchises in tournament history. However, CSK have a poor record in the IPL finals as they have won only three out of eight they have played before Friday. Both teams have played quality cricket in IPL 2021 and collective team performance has helped them reach the final. Meanwhile, some of the star players of both teams have failed to live up to expectations in the UAE leg as Moeen Ali has been struggling in the second half, while Eoin Morgan is going through a very lean patch this season.Also Read - IPL 2021 CSK vs KKR Head to Head, Fantasy Tips, Weather Forecast: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders FINAL- Probable Playing 11s, Prediction, Pitch Report For T20 at Dubai International Stadium

See the latest Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 Final Live Cricket Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live match, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live score today, CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 Final Live video, Live cricket TV, IPL 2021 Final Live, CSK vs KKR live score, Disney + Hotstar live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch IPL 2021 Final live match, IPL 2021 Final LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match, CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 Final Live match score, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of the match IPL 2021 Final between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders from the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (Match Scorecard) Also Read - CSK vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints VIVO IPL 2021 FINAL: Captain, Vice-Captain - Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Playing 11s, Team News For Today's T20 Match at Dubai International Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 14 Friday