Dubai: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 final score and updates from Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings in the summit clash. Both teams decided to go unchanged for the mega clash as T20 superstars Andre Russell and Suresh Raina missed their places. In the title showdown of IPL 2021, two former IPL champions will lock horns to add another trophy to their cabinet. Kolkata Knight Riders have won the IPL trophy twice in the 2012 and 2014 seasons under Gautam Gambhir’s captaincy. While MS Dhoni has led CSK to IPL title thrice which made one of the most successful franchises in tournament history. However, CSK have a poor record in the IPL finals as they have won only three out of eight they have played before Friday. Both teams have played quality cricket in IPL 2021 and collective team performance has helped them reach the final. Meanwhile, some of the star players of both teams have failed to live up to expectations in the UAE leg as Moeen Ali has been struggling in the second half, while Eoin Morgan is going through a very lean patch this season.Also Read - IPL 2021 CSK vs KKR Head to Head, Fantasy Tips, Weather Forecast: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders FINAL- Probable Playing 11s, Prediction, Pitch Report For T20 at Dubai International Stadium

Live Updates

  • 8:25 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2021 FINAL CSK vs KKR Score & Updates: Another top over for Chennai Super Kings as Faf du Plessis also completes his half-century and now he is marching towards grabbing the orange cap. 17 runs came from the Lockie Ferguson’s over as KKR are struggling now to take wickets. CSK 97/1 in 11 overs

  • 8:18 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2021 FINAL CSK vs KKR Score & Updates: A massive over for Chennai Super Kings as fifteen runs came from it. The two batsmen in the middle – Faf du Plessis and Robin Uthappa are excellent stroke players and currently batting with a lot of positive intent. CSK 80/1 in 10 overs

  • 8:11 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2021 FINAL CSK vs KKR Score And Updates: OUT! And the strategic time-out breaks the rhythm here as Sunil Narine draws the first blood to get the better of Rututaj Gaikwad. No boundary in the past two overs was surely making Ruturaj a bit restless as he straightaway charged down the ground against Narine on his first ball of the over and got caught by Shivam Mavi at long-off. CSK 61/1 in 8.1 overs

  • 8:08 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2021 FINAL CSK vs KKR Score And Updates: A tight over from Varun Chakravarthy as only five runs came from it. Things are getting a bit tough for Chennai to collect boundaries now as they are facing two top-quality spinners at the moment. KKR will look to turn the tables after the strategic time-out. CSK 61/0 in 8 overs

  • 8:04 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2021 FINAL CSK vs KKR Score And Updates: Sunil Narine came into the attack and straightaway bowled a very tight over off six runs. The surface looks great to bat and CSK now a have an excellent opportunity to post a daunting total on the scoreboard. Nothing has gone in KKR’s favour so far. CSK 56/0 in 7 overs

  • 7:58 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2021 FINAL CSK vs KKR Score And Updates: It was a very tidy over from Varun Chakravarthy until he bowled a no-ball as the free-hit went for a boundary. Eight runs came from it as CSK dominate the powerplay. It’s a very good batting track and Kolkata need to break this opening stand as early as possible. CSK 50/0 in 6 overs

  • 7:54 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2021 FINAL CSK vs KKR Score And Updates: Chennai Super Kings are stamping their authority on Eoin Morgan and Co now as the openers are batting with a positive intent to take on the bowlers. Eight runs came from the over and Ruturaj Gaikwad has pipped KL Rahul to claim the orange cap now and only his partner Faf du Plessis has a realistic chance to beat him now. CSK 42/0 in 5 overs

  • 7:50 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2021 FINAL CSK vs KKR Score And Updates: Another good over for Chennai Super Kings as 12 runs came from it. It has been a fantastic powerplay for Chennai so far as both of their openers are looking in exquisite touch especially Ruturaj Gaikwad who is inches closer to grabbing the orange cap. CSK 34/0 in 4 overs

  • 7:44 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2021 FINAL CSK vs KKR Score And Updates: Ruturaj Gaikwad has decided to take on the bowlers as Shakib Al Hasan faced the wrath of it. Thirteen runs came from the over as Ruturaj smashed a sublime six and a four to stamp his authority over veteran all-rounder. Faf du Plessis has looked a bit rusty so far. CSK 22/0 in 3 overs

  • 7:41 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2021 FINAL CSK vs KKR Score And Updates: Excellent over from Shivam Mavi as only three runs came from it. Ruturaj Gaikwad is looking confident here and it’s a very good sign for Chennai here. The young man has impressed many this season and now he has the chance to shine at the biggest stage. CSK 9/0 in 2 overs