Dubai: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 final score and updates from Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Faf du Plessis hit a magnificent 86 off 59 balls as Chennai Super Kings made 192 for 3 in the Indian Premier League summit clash against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Friday. Du Plessis continued his fine form as he struck seven fours and three sixes during his knock after CSK were invited to bat. The highlight of the CSK innings was the three half-century partnerships that du Plessis had. He first put up 61 runs with his opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad (32) and that was followed by a 63-run stand with Robin Uthappa (31 off 15 balls) for the second wicket. However, CSK have a poor record in the IPL finals as they have won only three out of eight they have played before Friday. Both teams have played quality cricket in IPL 2021 and collective team performance has helped them reach the final. Meanwhile, some of the star players of both teams have failed to live up to expectations in the UAE leg as Moeen Ali has been struggling in the second half, while Eoin Morgan is going through a very lean patch this season.Also Read - IPL 2021 Final: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis Were Exceptional' - Sunil Gavaskar After CSK Post Mammoth 192/3 in Dubai

See the latest Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 Final Live Cricket Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live match, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live score today, CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 Final Live video, Live cricket TV, IPL 2021 Final Live, CSK vs KKR live score, Disney + Hotstar live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch IPL 2021 Final live match, IPL 2021 Final LIVE Streaming Online,  Live score today Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match, CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 Final Live match score, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of the match IPL 2021 Final between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders from the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (Match Scorecard) Also Read - IPL 2021, CSK vs KKR Final: MS Dhoni Becomes First Captain to Lead in 300 T20 Matches

Also Read - IPL 2021 CSK vs KKR Head to Head, Fantasy Tips, Weather Forecast: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders FINAL- Probable Playing 11s, Prediction, Pitch Report For T20 at Dubai International Stadium

Live Updates

  • 9:50 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2021 FINAL CSK vs KKR Score & Updates: The Kolkata Knight Riders openers are playing fearlessly and looking to collect boundary on almost every delivery. They are not playing many aerial shots which is a good sign for KKR. 12 runs off the Jost Hazlewood’s over as KKR are trying to put pressure on CSK after that catch drop MS Dhoni. KKR 36/0 in 4 overs

  • 9:46 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2021 FINAL CSK vs KKR Score & Updates: A good over for Kolkata Knight Riders as nine runs came from it courtesy of Venkatesh Iyer’s two sublime boundaries. KKR have started the chase on a positive note and they need to continue it and put some pressure on the opposition in the powerplay overs. KKR 24/0 in 3 overs

  • 9:40 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2021 FINAL CSK vs KKR Score & Updates: MS Dhoni dropped Venkatesh Iyer on a duck and it might cost Chennai now in the big finale as the southpaw has already smashed a six. Nine runs came from the over and KKR have to maintain this rate to get something out from the finale. KKR 15/0 in 2 overs

  • 9:36 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2021 FINAL CSK vs KKR Score & Updates: An excellent first over from Deepak Chahar as only six runs came from it. Shubman Gill is batting with some offensive approach as he charged down the ground to smash Deepak over deep mid-wicket for a boundary. KKR need to bat with positive intent in this chase. KKR 6/0 in 1 over

  • 9:32 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2021 FINAL CSK vs KKR Score & Updates: Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer are out in the middle for the big chase in the title showdown. Deepak Chahar will start the proceedings with the new ball.

  • 9:16 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2021 FINAL CSK vs KKR Score & Updates: A very good final over from Shivam Mavi as only seven runs came from it as Shivam Mavi gets the crucial wicket of Faf du Plessis on the final ball of the innings. A very crucial knock from the veteran Proteas as he scored 86 runs in the biggest match of the season but failed marginally to grab the orange cap. CSK 192/3 in 20 overs

  • 9:09 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2021 FINAL CSK vs KKR Score & Updates: Not a good night for Varun Chakravarthy as he finished his spell wicketless and gave 38 runs from his quota of overs. This is the first time in the UAE leg when Varun was hit for more than the economy of 7 in the UAE leg. CSK 185/2 in 19 overs

  • 9:05 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2021 FINAL CSK vs KKR Score & Updates: A Faf du Plessis show in Dubai as Lockie Ferguson bad night continues. A very big over Chennai Super Kings at this stage as 19 runs came from it. A very questionable field placement by KKR at this stage of the game. CSK 172/2 in 18 overs

  • 8:57 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2021 FINAL CSK vs KKR Score & Updates: Moeen Ali is in his zone now as he started the over with a six and finish it with the same result. Fourteen runs came from it. Mavi asked some tough questions to Faf du Plessis but Moeen was just too good against him. CSK 153/2 in 17 overs

  • 8:51 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2021 FINAL CSK vs KKR Score & Updates: A fine over from Lockie Ferguson after getting hit for a boundary on the first ball as eight runs came from it. Faf du Plessis is now just 21 runs behind to leave Ruturaj Gaikwad behind in the orange cap tally. CSK 139/2 in 16 overs