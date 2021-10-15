Dubai: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 final score and updates from Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Faf du Plessis hit a magnificent 86 off 59 balls as Chennai Super Kings made 192 for 3 in the Indian Premier League summit clash against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Friday. Du Plessis continued his fine form as he struck seven fours and three sixes during his knock after CSK were invited to bat. The highlight of the CSK innings was the three half-century partnerships that du Plessis had. He first put up 61 runs with his opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad (32) and that was followed by a 63-run stand with Robin Uthappa (31 off 15 balls) for the second wicket. However, CSK have a poor record in the IPL finals as they have won only three out of eight they have played before Friday. Both teams have played quality cricket in IPL 2021 and collective team performance has helped them reach the final. Meanwhile, some of the star players of both teams have failed to live up to expectations in the UAE leg as Moeen Ali has been struggling in the second half, while Eoin Morgan is going through a very lean patch this season.Also Read - IPL 2021 Final: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis Were Exceptional' - Sunil Gavaskar After CSK Post Mammoth 192/3 in Dubai

IPL 2021, CSK vs KKR Final: MS Dhoni Becomes First Captain to Lead in 300 T20 Matches