Live Score CSK vs KKR Live Match Updates From Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders live cricket match updates from the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Chennai Super Kings have a bright chance to reclaim the top spot on the points table against Kolkata Knight Riders who are also in some tremendous form. CSK currently stand at the second spot behind Delhi Capitals. On the other side, KKR have played some dominant cricket after the IPL 2021 resumption and have registered comprehensive wins over Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Venkatesh Iyer has been a revelation for KKR as they are looking like a completely different unit from the first leg.Also Read - CSK vs KOL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Match 38: Captain, Vice-Captain – Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Playing 11s T20 Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 3:30 PM IST September 26 Sunday

