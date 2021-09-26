Live Score CSK vs KKR Live Match Updates From Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders live cricket match updates from the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Chennai Super Kings have a bright chance to reclaim the top spot on the points table against Kolkata Knight Riders who are also in some tremendous form. CSK currently stand at the second spot behind Delhi Capitals. On the other side, KKR have played some dominant cricket after the IPL 2021 resumption and have registered comprehensive wins over Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Venkatesh Iyer has been a revelation for KKR as they are looking like a completely different unit from the first leg.Also Read - CSK vs KOL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Match 38: Captain, Vice-Captain – Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Playing 11s T20 Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 3:30 PM IST September 26 Sunday

Live Updates

  • 4:44 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs KKR Score And Updates IPL 2021: Very good over for KKR as 11 runs came from the over of Hazlewood. KKR 104/4 in 14 overs

  • 4:37 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs KKR Score And Updates IPL 2021: Tripathi departs ! He was itching to reverse sweep it for some time but the ball slides underneath through the gap and Tripathi miss times it ! Gone for 45 ! Russell keeps comes in to bat. KKR 89/4 in 12.1 overs

  • 4:28 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs KKR Score And Updates IPL 2021: Ravindra Jadeja continues to put the Kolkata batters under pressure with his disciplined line and length. Only six runs came from the over as KKR will look to put their foot on the accelerator soon. KKR 84/3 in 11 overs

  • 4:22 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs KKR Score And Updates IPL 2021: OUT! The Strategic Timeout clearly worked in Chennai Super Kings favour as Josh Hazlewood strikes on the first ball after that. Rusty Eoin Morgan is walking back towards the pavilion after scoring just eight runs. Nitish Rana is the new man in. KKR 70/3 in 9.1 overs

  • 4:16 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs KKR Score And Updates IPL 2021: Eoin Morgan is looking a bit rusty at the moment and struggling to find boundaries. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with another tight over of 6 runs. Strategic Time Out as the break will be crucial for KKR to sort their plans going forward in this innings. KKR 70/2 in 9 overs

  • 4:09 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs KKR Score And Updates IPL 2021: A tight over from Ravindra Jadeja as he quickly wraps it up within three minutes. Only five runs from it. The run might come slow from here for few minutes as Morgan likes to get set before attacking the bowlers. KKR 55/2 in 7 overs

  • 4:02 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs KKR Score And Updates IPL 2021: OUT! Poor DRS from Venkatesh Iyer as there was a clear noise of the edge but he looked a bit confused there and now walking back towards the hut. Shardul Thakur makes an instant impact on the first ball of his over and gets a crucial wicket for his team. KKR 50/2 in 5.2 overs

  • 4:00 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs KKR Score And Updates IPL 2021: Another fine over for Kolkata Knight Riders as 10 runs came from it. Venkatesh Iyer continues to play some fearless cricket with flash upper-cuts. KKR 50/1 in 5 overs

  • 3:55 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs KKR Score And Updates IPL 2021: A big over for Kolkata Knight Riders as fourteen runs came from it. Sam Curran got Rahul Tripathi out but unfortunately, it was the second bouncer of the over and was called no-ball. Tripathi now has to take full advantage of the extra life he got here. KKR 40/1 in 4 overs

  • 3:49 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs KKR Score And Updates IPL 2021: Venkatesh Iyer finished the over with a cheeky boundary at third man. Seven runs came from the over as a very good one from Deepak Chahar as he almost get Iyer out but Faf du Plessis failed to grab a tricky catch. KKR 26/1 in 3 overs