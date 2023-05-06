Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates | CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: Jadeja Clean Up Suryakumar, Chennai Take Upper Hand

CSK vs MI Live Score IPL 2023: Get all the live cricket updates, dream11 prediction, pitch report, full scorecard and ball-by-ball live score of the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians LIVE match today.

Updated: May 6, 2023 4:29 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, 49th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Live Updates

  • 4:28 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: OUT!!!! Ravindra Jadeja strikes as Suryakumar Yadav is clean bowled. Huge huge wicket for CSK. Rohit Sharma looks disappointed in the dugout. Tristan Stubbs comes in the middle. MI 71/4 (11)

  • 4:18 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians have recovered after a torrid start, but they will need to up the ante. SKY and Nehal Wadhera have so far stitched 45 runs for the fourth wicket to steady the ship. MI 59/3 (9)

  • 4:12 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: Moeen Ali is brought into attack and SKY welcomes him with a boundary. Top shot from the No.1 T20I batter. Fifty comes up for MI with another four from Nehal Wadhera. MI 55/3 (8)

  • 4:07 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: Spin is introduced for the first time in the match. Ravindra Jadeja comes into attack and Nehal Wadhera hits him for a four, Nice played by the youngster. Meanwhile, MSD spoke about rain at the toss and the skies are looking a bit overcast at the moment. MI 44/3 (7)

  • 4:03 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav has been in prime form for MI in the IPL 2023 after initially hiccups. The India batter has scored three fifties in his last four innings and will be crucial in MI’s survival today. MI 34/3 (6)

  • 3:52 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: With both the openers back in the hut early, Rohit Sharma should have played with more caution instead of trying some fancy shots. Both the teams are separated by just a point and a win in this game would put them in a strong position for the playoffs. MI 24/3 (5)

  • 3:44 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: OUTTT!!! Ishan Kishan tries to his Deepak Chahar over the top but gets a thick top edge and is caught by Maheesh Theeksana. Both MI openers are back in the hut. Oh No! Rohit Sharma tries to scoop but miscues it to be caught. Mumbai Indians are in big big trouble. MI 14/3

  • 3:39 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: Tushar Deshpande comes into attack. He has been the standout bowler for CSK this season with 16 wickets so far. Likewise, Deshpande strikes in his first over. Cameron Green is clean bowled. Mumbai’s ploy to send Green ahead of Rohit Sharma fails. CSK 13/1 (2)

  • 3:27 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: Interestingly, Ishan Kishan and Cameron Green have come out to bat for Mumbai. Rohit Sharma has pushed himself down the order. Deepak Chahar to bowl first over for CSK. MI 10/0 (1)

  • 3:26 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: The CSK players are in the middle and MS Dhoni is giving last minute suggestion to his boys in a huddle.

LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs MI, IPL 2023

In what is labeled as one of the biggest matches of the IPL 2023 season, two of the most successful sides – Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings – lock horns on Saturday at the M. Chidambaram stadium. While it is expected to be a full house at the Chepauk, the quality of cricket is also expected to be top-notch. Both sides are loaded with superstars and that would make things interesting.

It is a day game and hence will start at 3:30 PM IST. Stay hooked to this space for the build-up to the match.

Published Date: May 6, 2023 4:27 PM IST

Updated Date: May 6, 2023 4:29 PM IST

