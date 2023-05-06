Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: Will Rain Spoil Dhoni vs Rohit Face-Off?
LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: Will Rain Spoil Dhoni vs Rohit Face-Off?

CSK vs MI Live Score IPL 2023: Get all the live cricket updates, dream11 prediction, pitch report, full scorecard and ball-by-ball live score of the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians LIVE match today.

Updated: May 6, 2023 1:15 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, 49th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Live Updates

  • 1:18 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: Toss may get delayed. There are clouds and the chances of rain is high. The drainage is a problem at the Chepauk and that would worry the fans.

  • 12:52 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: The latest is that it is cloudy in Chennai and rain is expected to start at any moment from now. The covers are there in place covering the pitch.

  • 12:20 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: There are no updates from Chennai about the rain as of now. There are forecasts and we hope the rain stays away.

  • 11:34 AM IST
    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif reckons the contest between CSK and MI is going to be an exciting one as it is going to be a match between quality batters and bowlers.
  • 11:30 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav is in form and has a great record at Chepauk averaging over 40. That would make him a key member of the MI side.

  • 11:27 AM IST

  • 11:24 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: Chennai would hope the rain does not intervene as this game is important for them. They would love two points from the game against Mumbai to stand a realistic chance of making it through.

  • 11:03 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: Also what works in favour of Mumbai is the fact that they have won their last five games against Chennai at the iconic Chepauk.

  • 11:02 AM IST

  • 11:01 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: Chennai would desperately look to get back to winning ways after losing their last three games and no better place to do it than the Chepauk.

LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs MI, IPL 2023

In what is labeled as one of the biggest matches of the IPL 2023 season, two of the most successful sides – Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings – lock horns on Saturday at the M. Chidambaram stadium. While it is expected to be a full house at the Chepauk, the quality of cricket is also expected to be top-notch. Both sides are loaded with superstars and that would make things interesting.

It is a day game and hence will start at 3:30 PM IST. Stay hooked to this space for the build-up to the match.

Published Date: May 6, 2023 1:11 PM IST

Updated Date: May 6, 2023 1:15 PM IST

