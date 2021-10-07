Live CSK vs PBKS Score and Updates, IPL 2021

Dubai: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of IPL 2021, Match 53 between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Punjab Kings in the IPL, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, on Thursday. Both teams come into this game on the back of defeats to Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, respectively. While CSK's successive defeats have put their top-two chances at risk, PBKS' loss to RCB has virtually knocked them out of the tournament. CSK lost by three wickets with two balls to spare in a low-scoring thriller against DC. PBKS, meanwhile, faltered once more in a run-chase against RCB. The KL Rahul-led side failed to capitalize on a good start and fell short of the total by six runs. The defeat has made qualifying near impossible for them, and they should play for pride in this match.

Live Updates

  • 5:43 PM IST

    Punjab off to quick start after a couple of boundaries in the first over.

  • 5:25 PM IST

    CSK 134/6 (20)

  • 5:05 PM IST

    Fifty for du Plessis.

  • 4:56 PM IST

    CSK 86-5 (16 overs)

  • 4:52 PM IST

    Dhoni once again failed to capitalise on the start and fell to Ravi Bishnoi for 12. Jadeja along with du Plessis is carrying the innings together.

  • 4:33 PM IST

    This is a good little partnership building between du Plessis and Dhoni. Already added 19 off 21 balls.

  • 4:22 PM IST

    MS Dhoni comes to the crease.

  • 4:17 PM IST

    Wicket! Jordon gets another one. Rayudu now has to walk back to the dressing room. CSK in all sorts of trouble.

  • 4:12 PM IST

    Six from the over. CSK need a move on.

  • 4:09 PM IST

    Ambati Rayudu joins Faf. Ravi Bishnoi comes on to the attack.