LIVE Updates | CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Livingstone, Raza Help Punjab Clinch Thriller
IPL 2023 Live score, CSK vs PBKS match updates, Game 41, April 30: With 10 points from eight games, MS Dhoni-led CSK are fourth in points table. Punjab Kings are sixth. Get CSK vs PBKS live updates and live streaming details.
LIVE Updates | CSK Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score
Opener Devon Conway continued his sensational run with an unbeaten 92 as Chennai Super Kings posted a challenging 200 for four against Punjab Kings in their IPL 2023 here on Sunday. Electing to bat, Conway smashed 16 fours and a six during his 52-ball knock, while Ruturaj Gaikwad (37) and Shivam Dube (28) made useful contributions before MS Dhoni (13 not out) slammed two sixes off the last two balls of the innings to take CSK to the psychological 200-run mark. For Punjab, Arshdeep Singh (1/37), Sam Curran (1/46), Rahul Chahar (1/35) and Sikandar Raza (1/31) took one wicket each.
