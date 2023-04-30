Top Recommended Stories

live

LIVE Updates | CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Livingstone, Raza Help Punjab Clinch Thriller

IPL 2023 Live score, CSK vs PBKS match updates, Game 41, April 30: With 10 points from eight games, MS Dhoni-led CSK are fourth in points table. Punjab Kings are sixth. Get CSK vs PBKS live updates and live streaming details.

Updated: April 30, 2023 7:24 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk

Sikandar Raza

10* (6) 1x4, 0x6

Shahrukh Khan

2 (3) 0x4, 0x6

Matheesha Pathirana

(3.5-0-29-1)*

Tushar Deshpande

(4-0-49-3)
Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, 41st Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Live Updates

  • 7:17 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Matheesh Pathirana to bowl the final over. Two singles off the first two balls.

  • 7:08 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Jitesh Sharma starts the 19th over with a four off Tushar Deshpande. Jitesh goes big again, Shaik Raseed takes a great catch on the boundary. But it seemed he touched the cushion. But TV replays show he has not. PBKS 186/6

  • 7:01 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: CLEAN Bowled! Sam Curran is clean bowled by Maheesh Pathirana. Game On. PBKS 179/5 (18)

  • 7:00 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Humongous from Jitesh Sharma. He hits Ravindra Jadeja for a huge huge six. Sam Curran uses his feet for a six over the bowler’s head. PBKS 170/4 (17)

  • 6:51 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Liam Livingstone takes Tushar Deshpande for a huge six on the first ball. Another one on the off side. Just the kind of start PBKS needed. Four byes and a six follow.

  • 6:47 PM IST

    Maheesh Theekshana completes his spell with a costly over. 10 runs come from it. CSK are in control of the things but don’t rule out Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran. PBKS 129/3 (15)

  • 6:40 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Brilliant effort from Ajinkya Rahane but couldn’t get hold of it. The run rate for PBKS has dropped. PBKS 119/3 (14)

  • 6:30 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: 100 up for PBKS with a four from Liam Livingstone off Pathirana. PBKS 106/3 (12)

  • 6:24 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: GONEEEE! Atharva Taide gives a simple return catch to Ravindra Jadeja. Third wicket for Punjab Kings. PBKS 94/3

  • 6:21 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Absolutely muscled that over wide mid-on. Liam Livingstone hits Akash Singh for a six. PBKS 94/2 (10)

LIVE Updates | CSK Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score

Opener Devon Conway continued his sensational run with an unbeaten 92 as Chennai Super Kings posted a challenging 200 for four against Punjab Kings in their IPL 2023 here on Sunday. Electing to bat, Conway smashed 16 fours and a six during his 52-ball knock, while Ruturaj Gaikwad (37) and Shivam Dube (28) made useful contributions before MS Dhoni (13 not out) slammed two sixes off the last two balls of the innings to take CSK to the psychological 200-run mark. For Punjab, Arshdeep Singh (1/37), Sam Curran (1/46), Rahul Chahar (1/35) and Sikandar Raza (1/31) took one wicket each.

Published Date: April 30, 2023 6:52 PM IST

Updated Date: April 30, 2023 7:24 PM IST

