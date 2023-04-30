LIVE Updates | CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Dhoni Wins Toss, Chennai Opt To Bat

Home

IPL 2023 Live score, CSK vs PBKS match updates, Game 41, April 30: With 10 points from eight games, MS Dhoni-led CSK are fourth in points table. Punjab Kings are sixth. Get CSK vs PBKS live updates and live streaming details.

Chennai Super Kings will head into the IPL 2023 match against Punjab Kings as favourites with spin bowlers expected to play a huge role in the home side’s scheme of things at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chepauk on Sunday. Both teams head into the game on the back of defeats in their previous matches. While CSK fell short by 32 runs against Rajasthan Royals, PBKS lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 56 runs. All eyes will be on Dhoni, who is seemingly on a farewell run and the crowd would be delighted if the talismanic skipper faces even a few deliveries.

