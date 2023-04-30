Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates | CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Dhoni Wins Toss, Chennai Opt To Bat
live

LIVE Updates | CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Dhoni Wins Toss, Chennai Opt To Bat

IPL 2023 Live score, CSK vs PBKS match updates, Game 41, April 30: With 10 points from eight games, MS Dhoni-led CSK are fourth in points table. Punjab Kings are sixth. Get CSK vs PBKS live updates and live streaming details.

Updated: April 30, 2023 3:20 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk

IPL 2023 Live score, CSK vs PBKS match updates, Game 41, April 30: With 10 points from eight games, MS Dhoni-led CSK are fourth in points table. Punjab Kings are sixth. Get CSK vs PBKS live updates and live streaming details. CSK vs PBKS, CSK vs PBKS live score, CSK vs PBKS live updates, CSK vs PBKS live streaming, CSK vs PBKS live online streaming, CSK vs PBKS squads, CSK vs PBKS head to head.
Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, 41st Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Live Updates

  • 3:08 PM IST
    LIVE | CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Playing XIs

    Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

    Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
  • 3:00 PM IST

    LIVE | CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Both the captains are in the middle for the toss. MS Dhoni wins the toss and CSK will bat first.

  • 2:58 PM IST

    LIVE | CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Ambati Rayudu’s awful batting form has deepened CSK’s misery and Ravindra Jadeja’s bat also hasn’t done much of the talking. Their death bowling is still a work in progress. And will MSD’s knee issues get solved because he has looked in good hitting form but has seldom batted.

  • 2:55 PM IST

    LIVE | CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: The PBKS opening combo still doesn’t look sorted. Kagiso Rabada is yet to hit the full tilt. Shikhar Dhawan’s form would be crucial if they want to go the distance. Their bowling barring Arshdeep Singh and Rabada looks a little too vulnerable.

  • 2:13 PM IST

    LIVE | CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Shikhar Dhawan would be expected to get runs and put Punjab in command. He is the veteran of the team and would bring all his experience into play.

  • 2:11 PM IST

    LIVE | CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: This is the battle of the kings and it would be an important match for both sides. Punjab would love a couple of points away from home.

  • 2:10 PM IST

    LIVE | CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: The Chennai side has been in good form recently and Punjab would look to get back to winning momentum after losing against Lucknow in their last encounter.

  • 2:08 PM IST

    LIVE | CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Hello and welcome to the double-header Sunday. Chennai hosts Punjab at home and we will give you all the updates.

LIVE Updates | CSK Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score

Chennai Super Kings will head into the IPL 2023 match against Punjab Kings as favourites with spin bowlers expected to play a huge role in the home side’s scheme of things at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chepauk on Sunday. Both teams head into the game on the back of defeats in their previous matches. While CSK fell short by 32 runs against Rajasthan Royals, PBKS lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 56 runs. All eyes will be on Dhoni, who is seemingly on a farewell run and the crowd would be delighted if the talismanic skipper faces even a few deliveries.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 30, 2023 3:18 PM IST

Updated Date: April 30, 2023 3:20 PM IST

More Stories