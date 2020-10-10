Live Updates

  • 10:45 PM IST

    Interesting to see Dhoni’s approach with Chennai looking down the barrel, they need big overs here to get back in the running or else the game is slipping away quick and fast.

  • 10:41 PM IST

    Poor effort by Jagadeesan, he is runout, but what is more surprising is that there was no effort to drag his bat in. CSK are struggling now. Will Dhoni come in now?

  • 10:32 PM IST

    In the meanwhile, Viratians here is a treat for you!
  • 10:30 PM IST

    The intent of Chennai is missing again. They have not attacked as much as one would have liked. Rayudu has a big role to play as RCB choke CSK in the Southern derby.

  • 10:27 PM IST

    Chennai is struggling to get a move on and that shows the importance of Kohli’s knock. The bowlers have stuck to their task and getting Morris in has given them that extra spark in the bowling department.

  • 10:19 PM IST

  • 10:17 PM IST

    LIVE: Chennai vs Bangalore Score Updates, Match 25, Dubai: CSK are rebuilding after the loss of their openers, while Kohli is being aggressive with his bowling changes and approach. CSK need 12 an over already. Morris is bowling well, looking for wickets. CSK: 47/2 in 10 overs

  • 10:10 PM IST

    LIVE: Chennai vs Bangalore Score Updates, Match 25, Dubai: Seems like when will Dhoni come questions have started on social space. When will he actually come in? The two in the middle – Jagadeesan and Rayudu – have a job at their hand. Rayudu gets a boundary, he plays it late runs it off the face of the bat. CSK: 43/2 in 9 overs

  • 10:02 PM IST

  • 10:00 PM IST

    Sundar removes Watson. Watson looks to sweep, he is clean bowled. This is his second wicket of the night.

CSK vs RCB, Match 25, IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, match no. 25 of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. See the latest Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 25 Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here.

FULL SQUADS

Chennai Super Kings:

Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, MS Dhoni (C)(WK), Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Murali Vijay.

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Adam Zampa/Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dale Steyn, Josh Philippe, Umesh Yadav.