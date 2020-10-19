











Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL 2020, match no. 37 of the 13th edition of the IPL T20 tournament will be played between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Sailing in the same boat, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals lock horns in the Indian Premier League in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Monday with the knowledge that any more slip-up could dash their slim play-off hopes. Both CSK and RR have failed to live up to the expectations so far and are placed sixth and seventh on the points table in the eight-team competition. The two struggling teams have six points from nine games, but the defending champions are placed above on the net run-rate. With just five matches each remaining for both the teams, the road ahead is definitely going to be a tough and tricky one, and they know that they cannot afford any more lapses from hereon. Also Read - CSK vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Match 37 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7.30 PM IST Monday October 19

Both teams lost their respective last matches on Saturday. While the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side lost to table-toppers Delhi Capitals by five wickets, Rajasthan Royals were defeated by seven wickets by Royal Challengers Bangalore. The blow for CSK is bigger as their influential all-rounder, Dwayne Bravo, has been ruled out for at least a few days due to a groin injury. After bringing life to their campaign with a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, courtesy Dhoni’s smart captaincy, CSK were done in by sloppy fielding and Shikhar Dhawan’s scintillating 101-run knock while chasing a competitive 180-run target. Also Read - IPL 2020, Match Preview: Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals also find themselves in a very difficult situation and desperately need to explore ways to close down games. One good thing for RR is the return to form of their skipper Steve Smith, who made 57 on Saturday, but star all-rounder Ben Stokes is yet to fire after having joined the team late. While Jos Buttler has not been consistent enough with the bat. Sanju Samson has been subdued after his early exploits while Robin Uthappa seems to have found some form at the top, scoring 41 off 22 balls against RCB. The Jofra Archer-led bowling attack looked ordinary in front of the marauding RCB batsmen.

CSK vs RR Squads

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C/wk), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (C), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer.