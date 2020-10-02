Live Updates

  • 9:34 PM IST

    LIVE Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020: CSK has to be watchful that in order to build a base, they do not fall behind the ninth ball. They have been guilty of it in the past. Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls an ideal over testing Watson every bit. CSK: 1/0 in 1 over

  • 9:14 PM IST

    LIVE Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020: Garg finally departs after getting to his maiden IPL fifty. Oh no, it is a NO BALL! This is tragic from a CSK point of view. They would look at 170. Garg cannot make the most of the free hit. He gets a single. SRH: 164/5 in 20 overs

  • 9:08 PM IST

    LIVE Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020: Garg has shown why he is rated highly. He played proper cricketing shots after he got off to a slow start. He is now making up for lost ground. CSK would be ruing the lost opportunities. SRH: 156/5 in 19 overs

  • 9:02 PM IST

    LIVE Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020: Two dropped catches and CSK have been woeful in the field, while the youngsters are firing. SRH has got a move on and now they would hope to get past 160. But for that to happen these two have to play a key role. The boundaries are also coming thick and fast. SRH: 146/4 in 18 overs

  • 8:57 PM IST

    LIVE Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020: What SRH lack is big-hitters like the Russells and the Pollards of the world. But the young guns are doing a commendable job in the middle. They started off watchfully but now they are cashing in. Back to back boundaries and a six for Garg. And a boundary to end the over. Garg on fire. SRH: 133/4 in 17 overs

  • 8:52 PM IST

    LIVE Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020: Young Abhishek and Garg are sticking it out there and showing character, but the Orange Army need much more than just that. They need to get to a total where they can give their bowlers and opportunity to bowlers to bowl at. SRH: 111/4 in 16 overs

  • 8:44 PM IST

    LIVE Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020: Bravo has like most other bowlers done a good job. Hyderabad would look to post a total in the range of 140-150. This will test the Hyderabad middle-order. SRH: 100/4 in 15 overs

  • 8:38 PM IST

    LIVE Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020: Jadeja into the attack. Abhishek Sharma has the opportunity to impress as he will have eyes on him. Four and a Six, he looks confident. SRH: 91/4 in 14 overs

  • 8:35 PM IST

    LIVE Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020: CSK right on top at the moment! Chawla continues and he is bowling googlies to the left-hander. All eyes on young Garg to see how he copes with this situation. SRH: 77/4 in 13 overs

  • 8:33 PM IST

    LIVE Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020: Big setback for Hyderabad. They have lost two of their best in one over. It would be rebuilding from here on in for them. Williamson runout, was not required. SRH: 71/4 in 12 overs

CSK vs SRH, Match 14, IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE

Priyam Garg slammed his maiden IPL fifty as Hyderabad post a competitive 164/5, it will not be a easy chase for CSK – who are placed at the bottom of the table.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of IPL 2020, match no. 14 of the 13th edition will be played between Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

CSK vs SRH SQUADS

Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk/C), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood, Deepak Chahar, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Sanjay Yadav.