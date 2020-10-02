

















Load More

CSK vs SRH, Match 14, IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE

Priyam Garg slammed his maiden IPL fifty as Hyderabad post a competitive 164/5, it will not be a easy chase for CSK – who are placed at the bottom of the table. Also Read - DC vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Match 16 Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST Saturday, October 3

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, match no. 14 of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. See the latest Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 14 Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also, check the live cricket blog of match 14 of IPL 2020 between CSK vs SRH from Dubai here. Also Read - DC vs KKR 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Tips Dream11 IPL 2020: Pitch Report, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Match 16 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST Saturday, October 3

Dhoni RECORD Also Read - IPL 2020, RR vs RCB in Abu Dhabi: Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Forecast For Match 15

CSK vs SRH SQUADS

Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk/C), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood, Deepak Chahar, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Sanjay Yadav.