    LIVE | Delhi vs Chennai, IPL 2020 Match 34. Sharjah: All in readiness for the start. Chennai knows if they win, they go to No 4 and their campaign would be back on track. Lots to play for, Tushar Deshpande to start proceedings. Curran and Faf opens. He starts with two slips. Curran takes the strike. Curran OUT. Disastrous shot by Curran, he would be gutted. CSK: 2/1 in 1 over

    RCB win by seven wickets in Dubai. De Villiers plays a blinder.

    The Dubai Drama!
    Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

    Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma
    With the pitches slowing down further with the tournament progressing into the business end, it would be interesting to see if Imran Tahir gets a game. On the other hand, the contest between the Capitals pacers – Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada – against the CSK openers will be an exciting prospect.

    Delhi Capitals for a change will start favourites with Chennai Super Kings – who have been woeful this season. While Chennai will look for a win on the trot, Capitals would like to win and get closer to playoffs.

DC vs CSK, Match 34, IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, match no. 34 of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (C), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C), Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Monu Kumar, N Jagadeesan, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, R Sai Kishore, Lungi Ngidi and Josh Hazlewood.