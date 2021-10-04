DC vs CSK LIVE SCORE TODAY IPL 2021 Match 50 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings will look to quickly recover from their loss in the previous match when they take on a formidable Delhi Capitals in a battle between the two top teams in the IPL match on Monday. CSK and DC have been the two most dominating teams in the UAE leg, having lost just one match so far to sail into the play-offs and both would look to finish in the top two as it will give them two shots at reaching the finals. After finishing at the bottom last season, CSK scripted a superb turnaround as they became the first team to qualify for the play-offs but the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side was done in by a sensational performance from Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.

Live Updates

    Chennai Super Kings Playing XI – Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa (In place of Suresh Raina), MS Dhoni (C/wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo (In place of Sam Curran), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar (In place of KM Asif), Josh Hazlewood.

    IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE: Delhi Capitals Playing XI – Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Ripal Patel (Debut) (In place of Steven Smith), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.

    Live Cricket Score IPL Today, DC vs CSK LIVE: PITCH REPORT – Matthew Hayden and Simon Doull are inspecting the deck. Doull says that it is the same surface that Hyderabad and Kolkata played on. Matthew Hayden opines that there is nothing wrong with the wicket but there is no great deal of spin available. Adds that the ball is coming on nicely and it’s a pitch of two halves, in the first ten overs, it’s nice to bat on but the surface could slow down as the innings progresses. Opines that the batters should make the most of the batting powerplay.

    IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE- ‘TOSS UPDATE FROM DUBAI’ – DC BOWL vs CSK

    DC vs CSK 2021 Scorecard Today Match, IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE: TOSS – Rishabh Pant wins Toss, Delhi Capitals elect to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in match 50 of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.

    IPL 2021 Live Score Today Match, DC vs CSK LIVE: After finishing at the bottom last season, CSK scripted a superb turnaround as they became the first team to qualify for the playoffs but the MS Dhoni-led side was done in by a sensational performance from Rajasthan Royals on Saturday. Despite posting 189-4, CSK failed to defend the score as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube scripted a sensational chase to overhaul the target in 17.3 overs.

    DC vs CSK LIVE SCORE – Pant With ‘Last Minute’ Inspection

    Live Score IPL 2021 Today Match, IPL 2021 LIVE: CSK and DC have been the two most dominating teams in the UAE leg, having lost just one match so far to sail into the play-offs and both would look to finish in the top two as it will give them two shots at reaching the finals.

    DC vs CSK Live Score Today, IPL 2021 LIVE: Former champions Chennai Super Kings will look to quickly recover from their loss in the previous match when they take on a formidable Delhi Capitals in a battle between the two top teams in the IPL 2021 in Dubai on Monday.