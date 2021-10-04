DC vs CSK LIVE SCORE TODAY IPL 2021 Match 50 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

VIVO IPL match 50 between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Stadium. IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE: Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni hold key for Chennai Super Kings in the death overs against Delhi Capitals in match 50 of IPL 2021 on Monday. OUT! Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin are among the wickets as Delhi Capitals rattle Chennai Super Kings with quick blows. Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo return in CSK playing 11, while Ripal Patel debut for DC in IPL 2021. TOSS – Rishabh Pant wins Toss, Delhi Capitals elect to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in match 50 of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium. CSK and DC have been the two most dominating teams in the UAE leg, having lost just one match so far to sail into the play-offs and both would look to finish in the top two as it will give them two shots at reaching the finals. After finishing at the bottom last season, CSK scripted a superb turnaround as they became the first team to qualify for the playoffs.