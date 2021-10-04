DC vs CSK LIVE SCORE TODAY IPL 2021 Match 50 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 50 between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Stadium. IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE: Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni hold key for Chennai Super Kings in the death overs against Delhi Capitals in match 50 of IPL 2021 on Monday. OUT! Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin are among the wickets as Delhi Capitals rattle Chennai Super Kings with quick blows. Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo return in CSK playing 11, while Ripal Patel debut for DC in IPL 2021. TOSS – Rishabh Pant wins Toss, Delhi Capitals elect to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in match 50 of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium. CSK and DC have been the two most dominating teams in the UAE leg, having lost just one match so far to sail into the play-offs and both would look to finish in the top two as it will give them two shots at reaching the finals. After finishing at the bottom last season, CSK scripted a superb turnaround as they became the first team to qualify for the playoffs.

Live Updates

  • 8:47 PM IST

    DC vs CSK Live Cricket Score, IPL 2021 LIVE: Fantastic spell from Ravichandran Ashwin comes to an end – 5 from his last over. Tossed up from Ashwin, around off, worked to sweeper cover for one. Ashwin is done for the night too, as he ends with figures of 4-0-20-1. Really good stuff from the premier spinner! Chennai 93/4 in 15 overs vs Delhi

  • 8:45 PM IST

    DC vs CSK LIVE SCORE- Rayudu-Dhoni Key For Chennai in Death Overs

  • 8:45 PM IST

    Live Score IPL 2021 Today Match, IPL 2021 LIVE: Just 3 off this over! Kagiso Rabada has bowled brilliantly tonight and so has every other Delhi bowler. Another good over for the team in blue. Chennai need to break shackles here. Fuller in length, on middle and leg from Rayudu, Dhoni goes back and works this through mid-on. CSK 88/4 in 14 overs vs DC at Dubai International Stadium

  • 8:39 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Strategic Time-Out! A good phase of cricket overall but mostly for Chennai as they did not lose any wickets. Rayudu and Dhoni have steered the ship a bit but haven’t been able to score freely. The two spinners of Delhi, Ashwin and Patel have kept things tight and everyone is just waiting for something to give. The game is on the edge and in the final phase of the innings, both teams will look to up the ante. Kagiso Rabada (2-0-13-0) is brought back into the attack. Chennai Super Kings 85/4 in 13 overs vs Delhi Capitals

  • 8:38 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score Today Match, DC vs CSK LIVE: FOUR! That’s a good hit from Ambati Rayudu once again – 8 from the over. Slightly slower this time from Avesh Khan, outside off on a length, Rayudu lifts this one casually over covers for a boundary. Chennai 80/4 in 12 overs vs Delhi

  • 8:32 PM IST

    DC vs CSK Live Score Today, IPL 2021 LIVE: FOUR! High-quality stroke from Ambati Rayudu! A little bit of room outside off and Rayudu pounces on this! Shortish this time, wider outside off, played behind point for a boundary. These are important runs for Chennai! CSK 76/4 in 11.3 vers vs DC at the Dubai International Stadium

  • 8:30 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL Today, DC vs CSK LIVE: Tidy over from Axar Patel, brilliant bowling from him so far in this spell. Flighted ball, on the middle. Ambati Rayudu eases it down to long-on for a single. MS Dhoni holds the key for three-time champions CSK! At the halfway mark, Chennai Super Kings are 69/4.

  • 8:26 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Updates Today Match, DC vs CSK LIVE: Strategic Time-Out! Chennai have just lost their fourth wicket and it hasn’t been a great outing for them with the bat so far. Chennai did get off to a flier but that was due to some poor bowling, but once the Delhi bowlers hit their marks, wickets started to tumble. Chennai, who didn’t lose a single wicket in the Powerplay in their last four matches, lost two today. Axar Patel has been brilliant with the ball so far and has picked up a couple of wickets with Ashwin and Nortje chipping in with one wicket each. Can Chennai get a partnership going? Or will Delhi keep on piling the pressure? MS Dhoni walks out to bat now.

  • 8:22 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE- Ashwin, Axar Rock CSK in Middle Overs

  • 8:21 PM IST

    DC vs CSK Live Cricket Score, IPL 2021 LIVE MATCH: OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Ravichandran Ashwin snares Robin Uthappa for 19. The spinners are doing the trick for Delhi. Ashwin bowls a carrom ball, on the middle. Robin Uthappa does not read it and gets down on one knee to slog it on the leg side. He only manages it to top edge it and the ball goes high up in the air. Rishabh Pant goes for the catch but Ravichandran Ashwin calls for it and pouches it with ease. Another one bites the dust for Chennai and are in a spot of bother now. Chennai Super Kings 62/4 in 8.4 overs vs Delhi Capitals