Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 50 between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Stadium. See the latest IPL 2021 Live Score, IPL Live Match, Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. See the latest DC vs CSK, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 Live Score, DC vs CSK IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE: Shimron Hetmyer's 28 off 18 balls guide Delhi Capitals to a thrilling 3-wicket win versus Chennai Super Kings in match 50 of IPL 2021 in Dubai on Monday. Shardul Thakur's double-wicket over rocks Delhi Capitals in 137 chase as they lose well-set Shikhar Dhawan (39) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2) in one over. 'Birthday Boy' Rishabh Pant departed for 15. Earlier, Ambati Rayudu slams a solid half-century while MS Dhoni scored crucial 18 runs as Chennai Super Kings managed to score 136/5 in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals in match 50 of IPL 2021 on Monday. Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin and Avesh Khan are among the wickets for Delhi. TOSS – Rishabh Pant wins Toss, Delhi Capitals elect to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in match 50 of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium. Check Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates, DC vs CSK Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.