Shimron Hetmyer's 28 off 18 balls guide Delhi Capitals to a thrilling 3-wicket win versus  Chennai Super Kings in match 50 of IPL 2021 in Dubai on Monday. Shardul Thakur's double-wicket over rocks Delhi Capitals in 137 chase as they lose well-set Shikhar Dhawan (39) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2) in one over. 'Birthday Boy' Rishabh Pant departed for 15. Earlier, Ambati Rayudu slams a solid half-century while MS Dhoni scored crucial 18 runs as Chennai Super Kings managed to score 136/5 in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals in match 50 of IPL 2021 on Monday. Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin and Avesh Khan are among the wickets for Delhi. TOSS – Rishabh Pant wins Toss, Delhi Capitals elect to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in match 50 of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium.

    IPL 2021 Points Table- Delhi Capitals Claim Top Spot

    DC vs CSK LIVE SCORE TODAY, IPL 2021 Live Match: MS Dhoni, the Chennai Super Kings skipper, says that they were looking to hit closer to 150. Mentions that they failed to accelerate after the 15th-16th over as the platform was nice and feels that it was a tough wicket. Tells that it was a two-paced wicket as some balls come onto you and some don’t. Mentions that the taller bowlers were getting movement from the pitch. Adds that it was a very good effort from the bowlers to take the game right till the end. Ends by saying that overall, he is very pleased with the effort from his bowlers.

    IPL 2021 LIVE- Delhi Edge Chennai in ‘Nail-Biter’ in Dubai

    IPL 2021 Live Updates Today Match: Delhi Capitals got off to a good start as Prithvi Shaw was looking to attack but he did not last for long. He lost his wicket in the 3rd over and Dhawan and Iyer steadied things slightly before Iyer gifted his wicket away. Pant and debutant, Ripal Patel played handy knocks and stitched decent stands with Dhawan but did not hang around for long. With the players that Delhi had in their ranks, the fact that Dhawan was still out there, and the final cherry on top of the cake, that the total was not a big one, you would think Delhi would cross the line. But, from a position of 93/3, Delhi slipped to 99/6 and also lost Dhawan, and were under pressure. The onus fell on Shimron Hetmyer and Axar Patel and they did well to take the game to the final over but Patel fell. It did not make a difference as Rabada hit the winning runs and took his team past the finish line.

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates, DC vs CSK LIVE: FOUR! Kagiso Rabada punches his hands in the air as he hits the winning runs! Full and sliding down leg, Rabada flicks it into the vacant fine leg fence. DELHI WIN A THRILLER BY 3 WICKETS! Well, there we have it! When the top 2 sides in the table clash, it is bound to be a close game, and boy, were we treated to a humdinger! The game went down right to the wire and it is Delhi who have emerged victorious as they have won by 3 wickets and move atop the summit as this victory sees them get to 20 points. Chennai came close to winning this but they just fell short. Delhi Capitals (139/7 in 19.4 overs) beat Chennai Super Kings (136/5) by 3 wickets to claim top spot in IPL 2021 points table | Dhawan 39, Hetmyer 28 not out; Thakur 2/13

    Live Score IPL 2021 Today Match, IPL 2021 LIVE: OUT! CAUGHT! Dwayne Bravo removes Axar Patel for 5. The game turns on its head yet again! With just two needed off 4 balls, Patel looks to play the expansive drive and end proceedings in style. One might question, was that really required? Full and wide, creamed straight to short cover. Moeen Ali takes a brilliant catch under pressure and Patel has to walk back. 2 needed off 3 balls now. Delhi 135/7 in 19.3 overs vs Chennai (136/5)

    IPL 2021 Live Score Today Match, DC vs CSK LIVE: SIX! BANG! Is that the game then? Shimron is turning ‘heat on’ for Delhi Capitals. Josh Hazlewood continues to hit the length hard and this one is on the hips. Shimron Hetmyer makes room and dispatches it over the square leg fence for a maximum. 9 needed now off 8 balls.

    IPL 2021 LIVE- Shimron Hetmyer ‘Turning it On’ For Delhi

    Live Cricket Score IPL Today, DC vs CSK LIVE: DROPPED AND FOUR! Could that be the game? A low full toss from Dwayne Bravo, around off. Hetmeyer gets low and looks to clear long-on. He gets it off the toe end of the bat and straight down the throat of the substitute fielder, Krishnappa Gowtham. He spills it and to make matters worse for Chennai, the ball goes into the fence. DC 120/6 in 17.5 overs vs CSK (136/5)

    DC vs CSK 2021 Scorecard Today Match, IPL 2021 LIVE: FOUR! Much-needed boundary for Delhi! Full and straight, Bravo goes searching for the yorker but serves a half-volley. Shimron Hetmyer hangs back and pummels it back over the bowler’s head for a boundary. Delhi Capitals 115/5 in 17.3 overs, need 21 runs to win vs Chennai Super Kings (136/5)