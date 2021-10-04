DC vs CSK LIVE SCORE TODAY IPL 2021 Match 50 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 50 between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Stadium. See the latest IPL 2021 Live Score, IPL Live Match, Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. See the latest DC vs CSK, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 Live Score, DC vs CSK IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE: OUT! ‘Birthday Boy’ Rishabh Pant gone for 15 as Delhi Capitals lose their third wicket in 137 chase versus Chennai Super Kings. Deepak Chahar and Josh Hazlewood strike for Chennai as they dent Delhi’s start in tricky 137 chase in Dubai. Prithvi Shaw (18) and Shreyas Iyer (2) fall in quick succession. Earlier, Ambati Rayudu slams a solid half-century while MS Dhoni scored crucial 18 runs as Chennai Super Kings managed to score 136/5 in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals in match 50 of IPL 2021 on Monday. Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin and Avesh Khan are among the wickets for Delhi. TOSS – Rishabh Pant wins Toss, Delhi Capitals elect to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in match 50 of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium. CSK and DC have been the two most dominating teams in the UAE leg, having lost just one match so far to sail into the play-offs and both would look to finish in the top two as it will give them two shots at reaching the finals. Check Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates, DC vs CSK Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - RR vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints VIVO IPL Match 51: Captain, Vice-Captain - Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, Playing 11s, Injury News For Today's T20 Match at Sharjah 7.30 PM IST October 5 Tuesday

Live Updates

  • 10:22 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: OUT! CAUGHT! Ravindra Jadeja snares Rishabh Pant for 15! The birthday boy has to depart and after surviving an early scare in the over, Pant has holed out. Jadeja fires this one in fuller and quicker, on the middle stump. Pant decides to take on the slog sweep but the ball skids on. The ball goes off the top edge and skies towards backward point. Moeen Ali waits for it to come down and takes a solid catch. Pant will be disappointed about the way he got out. Delhi Capitals 71/3 in 8.5 over vs Chennai Super Kings (136/5)

  • 10:19 PM IST

  • 10:19 PM IST

    Live Score IPL 2021 Today Match, IPL 2021 LIVE: Is Rishabh Pant a goner? That was quick work behind the stumps from MS Dhoni to whip the bails off. The bat has been grounded before the bails come off and so, Pant is safe. WIDE! Pant survives for now. Jadeja sees Pant stepping out again and fires it in an outside leg stump. Dhoni collects the ball and whips off the bails in a flash. Pant is quick to get his bat back in the crease and the replay confirms the same. Just the wide in the end.

  • 10:16 PM IST

    DC vs CSK 2021 Live Score Today, IPL 2021 LIVE: SIX! BANG! Rishabh Pant steps out of his crease and gets to the pitch of the flighted delivery. Pant muscles it over the mid-wicket fence for a huge maximum. Pant wants to asset his authority here over Chennai. Delhi 63/2 in 7.4 overs vs Chennai (136/5)

  • 10:08 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Updates Today: DRS time! Is that caught behind? MS Dhoni certainly thinks so as he takes the review. No spike on UltraEdge as the ball passes the bat. Will be not out and Chennai lose their review. NOT OUT! This is down the leg side and Pant looks to flick. Pant misses the flick and the ball kisses the pads on the way to the keeper. Dhoni dives down to pouch it but Hazlewood seems confident that there was an edge. Dhoni does go for the review but it did come off the pads and Pant survives. At the end of the Powerplay, Delhi are 51/2!

  • 10:06 PM IST

    DC vs CSK LIVE SCORE- Iyer Falls, Hazlewood Strikes For Chennai

  • 10:06 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score Today Match, DC vs CSK LIVE: OUT! CAUGHT! Josh Hazlewood gets the breakthrough, man-in-form Shreyas Iyer falls for 2. Hazlewood hits the length hard and Iyer is caught in two minds. His body moves one way and his bat the other. In the end, Iyer gets squared up as he looks to pull across the line. The ball goes off the outside edge and pops up to short cover. Ruturaj Gaikwad takes the simplest of catches and Delhi lose their second wicket. Delhi Capitals 51/2 in 5.5 over vs Chennai Super Kings (136/5)

  • 10:03 PM IST

    DC vs CSK Live Cricket Score Today, IPL 2021 LIVE: SIX! 6,4,4 and now another maximum. Dhawan has completely annihilated Deepak Chahar here in Dubai! What’s next? Sensational batting from Dhawan. Chahar comes ’round the wicket and delivers an off-pace ball, outside off. Shikhar Dhawan uses his feet and hammers it over long-off for a biggie. DC 47/0 in 4.4 overs vs CSK (136/5)

  • 10:02 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL Today, DC vs CSK LIVE: FOUR! Shikhar Dhawan is on fire! On a length, outside off from Deepak Chahar, Dhawan rocks back and steers it late towards a deep backward point for another boundary. Delhi 41/1 in 4.3 overs vs Chennai (136/5)

  • 9:57 PM IST

    Live Score IPL 2021 Today Match, IPL 2021 LIVE: SIX! Smoked! Length ball from Deepak Chahar, on middle – Shikhar Dhawan dances down the track and muscles it over long-on for a maximum. Intent from Dhawan, a good start to the over.