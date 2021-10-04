DC vs CSK LIVE SCORE TODAY IPL 2021 Match 50 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 50 between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Stadium. See the latest IPL 2021 Live Score, IPL Live Match, Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. See the latest DC vs CSK, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 Live Score, DC vs CSK IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE: OUT! 'Birthday Boy' Rishabh Pant gone for 15 as Delhi Capitals lose their third wicket in 137 chase versus Chennai Super Kings. Deepak Chahar and Josh Hazlewood strike for Chennai as they dent Delhi's start in tricky 137 chase in Dubai. Prithvi Shaw (18) and Shreyas Iyer (2) fall in quick succession. Earlier, Ambati Rayudu slams a solid half-century while MS Dhoni scored crucial 18 runs as Chennai Super Kings managed to score 136/5 in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals in match 50 of IPL 2021 on Monday. Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin and Avesh Khan are among the wickets for Delhi. TOSS – Rishabh Pant wins Toss, Delhi Capitals elect to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in match 50 of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium. CSK and DC have been the two most dominating teams in the UAE leg, having lost just one match so far to sail into the play-offs and both would look to finish in the top two as it will give them two shots at reaching the finals. Check Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates, DC vs CSK Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.