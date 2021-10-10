DC vs CSK LIVE SCORE TODAY IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

DUBAI: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL Qualifier 1 between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Stadium. See the latest IPL 2021 Live Score, IPL Live Match, Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE- MS Dhoni's 18-run cameo off 6 balls and Ruturaj Gaikwad (70) and Robin Uthappa (63) fifties' propelled Chennai Super Kigns (173/6) beat Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2021 in Dubai on Sunday. OUT! Tom Curran removes Robin Uthappa (63) and Shardul Thakur (duck) as Delhi hurt Chennai's charge. Earlier, Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 51 off 35 balls and Prithvi Shaw's blistering half-century (60 off 34 balls) propelled Delhi Capitals to 172/5 in 20 overs against Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Earlier, Chennai hurt Delhi in the middle overs with important wickets of Prithvi Shaw (60), Axar Patel (10). TOSS – MS Dhoni wins Toss, Chennai Super Kings elect to BOWL against Delhi Capitals in QUALIFIER 1 of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. See the latest DC vs CSK, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 Live Score, DC vs CSK IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Check Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates, DC vs CSK Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.