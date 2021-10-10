DC vs CSK LIVE SCORE TODAY IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

DUBAI: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL Qualifier 1 between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Stadium. See the latest IPL 2021 Live Score, IPL Live Match, Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE-  MS Dhoni’s 18-run cameo off 6 balls and Ruturaj Gaikwad (70) and Robin Uthappa (63) fifties’ propelled Chennai Super Kigns (173/6) beat Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2021 in Dubai on Sunday. OUT! Tom Curran removes Robin Uthappa (63) and Shardul Thakur (duck) as Delhi hurt Chennai’s charge. Earlier, Rishabh Pant’s unbeaten 51 off 35 balls and Prithvi Shaw’s blistering half-century (60 off 34 balls) propelled Delhi Capitals to 172/5 in 20 overs against Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Earlier, Chennai hurt Delhi in the middle overs with important wickets of Prithvi Shaw (60), Axar Patel (10). TOSS – MS Dhoni wins Toss, Chennai Super Kings elect to BOWL against Delhi Capitals in QUALIFIER 1 of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. See the latest DC vs CSK, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 Live Score, DC vs CSK IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Check Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates, DC vs CSK Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - Clash of Two Captains: Virat Kohli's RCB Faces Eoin Morgan's KKR in IPL 2021 Eliminator

Also Read - BLR vs KOL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Eliminator: Captain, Vice-Captain – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 07:30 PM IST October 11, Monday
Also Read - DC vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, VIVO IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 07:30 PM IST October 10, Sunday

Live Updates

  • 11:43 PM IST

    DC vs CSK Live Score Today, IPL 2021 LIVE: Rishabh Pant, the captain of Delhi Capitals, says that it’s very disappointing and it’s hard to describe how they are feeling and all they can do is rectify their mistakes. Adds that the bowlers were bowling well throughout, especially Tom, and that is why he was given the responsibility in the final over. Mentions that the score on the board was decent but the Chennai batters got off to a flier and that made the difference. Adds that they will learn from their mistakes and hopefully go on to win the next match and play in the final.

  • 11:37 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Updates, DC vs CSK Live Score: A couple of wickets fell in the 14th over which included the wicket of Robin Uthappa and that made the chase very interesting. A few wickets tumbled more, giving a sniff to Delhi and they started to claw their way back into the game. The departure of another set batsman in Ruturaj Gaikwad threw the game wide open but MS Dhoni promoted himself ahead of Ravindra Jadeja and took the chase by the scruff of its neck. ‘Thala’ as he is fondly called settled all the nerves in the camp with his calm presence and took Chennai home.

  • 11:31 PM IST

    DC vs CSK Live Score- Chennai Beat Delhi to Storm Into IPL 2021 Final

  • 11:30 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates, DC vs CSK LIVE: FOUR! MS Dhoni finishes things off in style. You have heard that before, haven’t you? Tom Curran bowls a shortish ball, on the middle. MS Dhoni waits deep in the crease and clubs it past deep mid-wicket to seal the deal. CHENNAI WIN BY 4 WICKETS! What a sensational chase! A target of 173 against a well-oiled bowling unit of Delhi Capitals was never going to be easy. That became even tougher after losing the in-form Faf du Plessis cheaply. But this game was all about turning the clock back. Before Dhoni’s cracking cameo, it was Robin Uthappa who set the stage on fire. Replacing Faf at the crease, he went berserk from the word go. Robin timed his shots beautifully and played some extraordinary shots. His presence allowed Ruturaj Gaikwad to settle down at the other end and together they put Chennai in a commanding position. Their 110-run alliance deflated Delhi’s morale but credit to them for fighting till the end. Chennai Super Kings (173/6) beat Delhi Capitals (172/5) by 6 wickets | Gaikwad 70, Uthappa 63, Dhoni 18 not out; Curran 3/29

  • 11:25 PM IST

    IPL 202! Live Score Today, DC vs CSK LIVE MATCH: FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries – MS Dhoni is turning it on here in Dubai! Streaky but Chennai will take it with both hands. Length ball, outside off. MS Dhoni throws the kitchen sink at it. The ball goes off the inside edge, past the stumps, to fine leg for a boundary. 5 needed off 3!

  • 11:24 PM IST

    FOUR! Wonderful from MS Dhoni! Short of a length from Tom, outside off. MS Dhoni jumps on his toes and whacks it over extra cover to collect a boundary. 9 needed off 4 to win for Chennai Super Kings!

  • 11:23 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021, DC vs CSK Live Match: OUT! CAUGHT! Tom Curran removes Moeen Ali for 12. The game still hangs in the balance. Tom Curran bowls a short-of-a-length delivery, on middle. Moeen Ali pulls it straight down the throat of the deep square leg fielder. Kagiso Rabada is stationed over there and he does not make any mistake. Curran is pumped up.

  • 11:17 PM IST

    IPL Live Match Score, DC vs CSK LIVE: SIX! Vintage MS Dhoni! What a cracking shot, the crowd has gone bonkers! Short in length from Avesh Khan and around off, Dhoni hangs on the back foot and hammer-pulls it over wide long-on for a maximum. Chennai Super Kings 159/5 in 18.5 overs, need 14 runs to win vs Delhi Capitals (172/5)

  • 11:13 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score: Game-Changing Moment?

  • 11:13 PM IST

    DC vs CSK Live Cricket Score Today, IPL 2021 LIVE: OUT! TAKEN! Avesh Khan removes Ruturaj Gaikwad for 70. Khan gets rid of the big fish and what a time to pick up a wicket. Avesh bowls a low full toss outside off, Ruturaj Gaikwad swings his bat hard. The ball goes towards deep mid-wicket. Axar Patel runs to his left and dives at full pace to take a fantastic catch. Gaikwad walks off the field after an impressive knock. Chennai 150/5 in 18.1 overs vs Delhi (172/5)