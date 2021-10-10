DC vs CSK LIVE SCORE TODAY IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

DUBAI: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL Qualifier 1 between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Stadium. See the latest IPL 2021 Live Score, IPL Live Match, Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE- FIFTY! Prithvi Shaw slams a quickfire half-century off just 27 balls to lead Delhi Capitals’ charge against Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2021 in Dubai. OUT! Josh Hazlewood picked up two important wickets of – Shikhar Dhawan (7) and Shreyas Iyer (1) as CSK spoil DC’s start in IPL 2021. TOSS – MS Dhoni wins Toss, Chennai Super Kings elect to BOWL against Delhi Capitals in QUALIFIER 1 of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. See the latest DC vs CSK, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 Live Score, DC vs CSK IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Chennai Super Kings’ old guards with an uncanny knack of owning the big stage at right moments, will start as favourites against a solid Delhi Capitals line-up led by ‘young pretender’ Rishabh Pant in what promises to be an exciting first IPL Qualifier in Dubai on Sunday. CSK are now back in familiar settings of playoff rounds, something that they have been done 11 out of 12 times although losing three matches on the bounce wouldn’t have amused their all-powerful skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Check Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates, DC vs CSK Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - BLR vs KOL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Eliminator: Captain, Vice-Captain – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 07:30 PM IST October 11, Monday

Also Read - DC vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, VIVO IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 07:30 PM IST October 10, Sunday
Also Read - IND-W vs AUS-W Match Highlights 3rd T20I Updates: Smriti Mandhana's Fifty Goes in Vain as Australia Women Beat India Women by 14 Runs

Live Updates

  • 8:36 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Plenty of confusion between the batters but no harm done in the end! Chennai have managed to halt Delhi’s scoring rate. Full and outside off, Shimron Hetmyer flicks it in front of square leg and crosses for a run. Moeen Ali there misfields and then throws the ball in the middle of the pitch. Both the batters think for the second run as the backup fielder misfields this time but ultimately they decide against taking any risk. After all the drama, it’s just one run added to Delhi’s total. DC 95/4 in 12.5 overs vs CSK at Dubai International Stadium

  • 8:33 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE- CSK Hurt Delhi’s Charge in Qualifier 1

  • 8:33 PM IST
    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021, DC vs CSK LIVE: OUT! TAKEN! Ravindra Jadeja removes well-set Prithvi Shaw (60), a massive blow for Delhi! You cannot keep Jadeja out of the game, can you? He always delivers for his team, be it with the ball, bat, or in the field. This time he bags a wicket and removes the dangerous Shaw. Jadeja tosses it up, on-off. Prithvi Shaw makes room for himself and plays an inside-out shot. He gets enough contact but just not enough to clear the ropes. Faf du Plessis at long-off runs to his left and completes the catch with a perfectly-timed slide. A superb catch from him and Shaw has to walk back to the pavilion. Delhi Capitals 81/4 in 10.3 overs vs Chennai Super Kings
  • 8:30 PM IST

    DC vs CSK Live Score Today, IPL 2021 LIVE: OUT! CAUGHT! Moeen Ali snares Axar Patel for 10. Ali gets the breakthrough fr CSK! The idea of promoting Axar up the order doesn’t work. Moeen drops the ball short and outside off, Axar goes on the back foot and tries to pull. The ball though goes off the top edge towards long-on. The substitute fielder, Mitchell Santner, settles himself under it and grabs the ball without any fuss. Delhi 78/3 in 9.5 overs vs Chennai

  • 8:26 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Updates Today, DC vs CSK LIVE SCORE: Strategic Time-Out! Wow! It has been a fascinating first nine overs here. Prithvi Shaw looked edgy at the start but has brought up a classy half-century and has kept Delhi Capitals on the front foot. For Chennai, it has been Josh Hazlewood who has been the star, as he has sent two experienced batters back in the hut. Will Shaw keep up the good work or will the spinners of Chennai Super Kings make some inroads?

  • 8:25 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE- Shaw’s Fifty Push Delhi’s Charge

  • 8:24 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Match Score, DC vs CSK LIVE: FOUR! Beautifully played from Shaw once again! Very full and on the stumps from Ravi Jadeja, Prithvi Shaw gets down on one knee and belts that one between deep square leg and deep mid-wicket for a boundary. Delhi 75/2 in 8.5 overs vs Chennai

  • 8:22 PM IST

    Live Score IPL 2021 Today, DC vs CSK LIVE MATCH: FOUR! FIFTY! Finds the gap! Prithvi Shaw is in some form here. Short and outside off from Jadeja, Shaw sits deep in his crease and carves it through backward point for a boundary. He reaches his fifty as well off 27 balls. What an attacking display it has been from the youngster so far!

  • 8:16 PM IST

    DC vs CSK 2021 Scorecard, IPL 2021 Live Score: FOUR! Good shot from Axar! Full and wide from Ravindra Jadeja, outside off. Axar Patel slices that one over point. Dwayne Bravo runs to his left to stop the ball but misfields and allows the ball to go over the ropes. A boundary as a result. Delhi Capitals 58/2 in 6.5 overs vs Chennai Super Kings

  • 8:11 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: OUT! Second wicket for Josh Hazlewood as Shreyas Iyer (1) falls cheaply in an all-important contest! Poor shot selection from Iyer! Another delivery is angled on the middle from Josh and leg at 136.8 kph, sliding down further, Shreyas Iyer tries to flick but closes the face of his bat early. The leading edge flies towards covers, Ruturaj Gaikwad moves across to his right from the point, keeps his eyes on the ball, and takes the skier safely. Delhi 51/2 in 6 overs vs Chennai