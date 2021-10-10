DC vs CSK LIVE SCORE TODAY IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

DUBAI: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL Qualifier 1 between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Stadium. See the latest IPL 2021 Live Score, IPL Live Match, Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE- Robin Uthappa and Ruturaj Gaikwad revive Chennai Super Kings 173 chase against Delhi Capitals after the early blow in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2021. OUT! Anrich Nortje removes CSK opener Faf du Plessis (1) cheaply as Delhi spoil Chennai’s start in 173 chase in IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 in Dubai. Rishabh Pant’s unbeaten 51 off 35 balls and Prithvi Shaw’s blistering half-century (60 off 34 balls) propelled Delhi Capitals to 172/5 in 20 overs against Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Earlier, Chennai hurt Delhi in the middle overs with important wickets of Prithvi Shaw (60), Axar Patel (10). TOSS – MS Dhoni wins Toss, Chennai Super Kings elect to BOWL against Delhi Capitals in QUALIFIER 1 of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. See the latest DC vs CSK, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 Live Score, DC vs CSK IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Chennai Super Kings’ old guards with an uncanny knack of owning the big stage at right moments, will start as favourites against a solid Delhi Capitals line-up led by ‘young pretender’ Rishabh Pant in what promises to be an exciting first IPL Qualifier in Dubai on Sunday. Check Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates, DC vs CSK Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - Clash of Two Captains: Virat Kohli's RCB Faces Eoin Morgan's KKR in IPL 2021 Eliminator

Live Updates

  • 10:11 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Strategic Time-Out! A much-needed one for Delhi Capitals indeed. The players will now be able to take a breather. Such was an entertaining Powerplay from Chennai Super Kings. Robin Uthappa just took off and didn’t look back. He has powered Chennai to a brisk start and they will look to continue the momentum. Delhi would hope to get an early breakthrough after the break and put brakes on Chennai’s innings. Tom Curran to bowl now. He is wearing a black armband as today is the death anniversary of his father. CSK 65/1 in 7 overs, need 108 runs to win vs DC (172/5)

  • 10:09 PM IST

    DC vs CSK Live Score Today, IPL 2021 LIVE: FOUR! Robin Uthappa has arrived for Chennai! 20 runs from Avesh Khan’s over. What a shot and what a knock from him thus far. Full and outside off from Avesh, Robin attacks the room and rifles it over mid-off. 20 from the over, Chennai Super Kings have raced to 59/1 at the end of the Powerplay. 114 needed off 84 balls.

  • 10:08 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY MATCH: SIX! Robin Uthappa is on fire! Avesh Khan has been given some special treatment here. Khan delivers it on a length and outside off at 133.4 kph, Uthappa stands tall, holds his shape nicely and bludgeons it down the ground over the long-on. 50 up Chennai in some style!

  • 10:07 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score- CSK 59/1 in 6 overs vs DC (172/5)

  • 10:07 PM IST

    DC vs CSK Live Cricket Score, IPL 2021 LIVE: SIX! This one has been dismissed. Fuller in length from Avesh Khan, around off at 137 clicks, Uthappa gets on the front foot and smokes it over mid-wicket for a maximum. Uthappa has rolled back the clock here in Dubai. CSK 45/1 in 5.2 overs, need 128 runs to win vs DC (172/5)

  • 10:05 PM IST

    Live Score IPL 2021 Today Match, DC vs CSK LIVE: FOUR! Ruturaj Gaikwad gets one away! Floated one from Axar Patel, full and around the leg, Gaikwad steps back to make room and lofts it nonchalantly over cover-point for a boundary. Gaikwad is looking in fine form here. Chennai 39/1 in 4.5 overs vs Delhi (172/5)

  • 9:58 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates, DC vs CSK LIVE: SIX! Take that Kagiso Rabada, Ruturaj Gaikwad is a serious talent! Gaikwad was quiet for too long and decides to cut loose. A touch short and around off from Rabada, at 139 kph, Ruturaj Gaikwad advances down the track and towers it over the bowler’s head for a maximum. He has knocked the stitches out of this one, with no respect whatsoever for a world-class bowler. Chennai Super Kings 28/1 in 3.3 overs vs Delhi Capitals (172/5)

  • 9:53 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score Today, DC vs CSK LIVE MATCH: FOUR! Deft! Robbie is looking in fine touch here in Dubai! Good signs for CSK! A touch short in length and outside off, Robin Uthappa stays on the back foot and at the last moment, he guides it fine down to the third man for a boundary. Chennai 15/1 in 1.5 overs vs Delhi (172/5)

  • 9:52 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score- Nortje’s Snorter ‘Castles’ Du Plessis

  • 9:51 PM IST

    DC vs CSK 2021 Scorecard Today, IPL 2021 LIVE: FOUR! A confidence-boosting boundary for Robin Uthappa. Full and around off from Anrich Nortje, at 148.8 kph, Uthappa leans into the drive and plays a sublime shot through covers for a boundary. CSK 8/1 in 1 over, need 165 runs to win vs DC (172/5)