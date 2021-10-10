DC vs CSK LIVE SCORE TODAY IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Robin Uthappa and Ruturaj Gaikwad revive Chennai Super Kings 173 chase against Delhi Capitals after the early blow in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2021. OUT! Anrich Nortje removes CSK opener Faf du Plessis (1) cheaply as Delhi spoil Chennai's start in 173 chase in IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 in Dubai. Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 51 off 35 balls and Prithvi Shaw's blistering half-century (60 off 34 balls) propelled Delhi Capitals to 172/5 in 20 overs against Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Earlier, Chennai hurt Delhi in the middle overs with important wickets of Prithvi Shaw (60), Axar Patel (10). TOSS – MS Dhoni wins Toss, Chennai Super Kings elect to BOWL against Delhi Capitals in QUALIFIER 1 of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Chennai Super Kings' old guards with an uncanny knack of owning the big stage at right moments, will start as favourites against a solid Delhi Capitals line-up led by 'young pretender' Rishabh Pant in what promises to be an exciting first IPL Qualifier in Dubai on Sunday.