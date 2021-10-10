DC vs CSK LIVE SCORE TODAY IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

DUBAI: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL Qualifier 1 between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Stadium. Chennai Super Kings' old guards with an uncanny knack of owning the big stage at right moments, will start as favourites against a solid Delhi Capitals line-up led by 'young pretender' Rishabh Pant in what promises to be an exciting first IPL Qualifier in Dubai on Sunday. Capitals were the best team in the league and their 20-point finish at the group stage was an indication of their consistent performances which didn't dip due to the COVID-19 forced break.

Similarly, CSK are now back in familiar settings of playoff rounds, something that they have been done 11 out of 12 times although losing three matches on the bounce wouldn't have amused their all-powerful skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. DC, on the other hand, were handed a rude jolt by Kona Bharat's last-ball six in their last group league game against Royal Challengers Bangalore.