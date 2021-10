DC vs KKR LIVE SCORE TODAY IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Sharjah: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL Qualifier 2 between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. See the latest IPL 2021 Live Score, IPL Live Match, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Live Score Today, DC vs KKR 2021 Scorecard Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021, IPL 2021 Live Score Today cricket updates here. IPL 2021 Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders (136/7 in 19.5 overs) beat Delhi Capitals (135/5) by 3 wickets in IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. KKR will take on MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021 Final in Dubai on October 15, 2021. Knight Riders openers – Venkatesh Iyer (55) and Shubman Gill (46) score important runs for KKR in the 136 chase in Sharjah. Earlier, KKR bowlers shine as Kolkata restricted Delhi to 135/5 in 20 overs. Shikhar Dhawan (36) and Shreyas Iyer (30 not out) top-scored for DC, while spinner Varun Chakravarthy (2/26) starred with the ball for KKR. TOSS – Eoin Morgan wins Toss, Kolkata Knight Riders elect to BOWL against Delhi Capitals in QUALIFIER 2 of IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. See the latest DC vs KKR, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 Live Score, DC vs KKR IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Check Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score and Updates, DC vs KKR Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.