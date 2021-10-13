DC vs KKR LIVE SCORE TODAY IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Sharjah: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL Qualifier 2 between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. See the latest IPL 2021 Live Score, IPL Live Match, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021, IPL 2021 Live Score Today cricket updates here. IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: OUT! Shivam Mavi picked up the big wicket of Marcus Stoinis (18) as Kolkata Knight Riders choke Delhi Capitals in the all-important IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 in Sharjah. Shikhar Dhawan holds key for Delhi Capitals. OUT! Varun Chakravarthy removes dangerous Prithvi Shaw for 18. TOSS – Eoin Morgan wins Toss, Kolkata Knight Riders elect to BOWL against Delhi Capitals in QUALIFIER 2 of IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. Delhi Capitals failed in their first big test when they lost to Chennai Super Kings in the first qualifier and another defeat will mean there will be no more examination for the strong squad, led by India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. Two-time winners KKR will no doubt take confidence from their victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Monday’s eliminator that dashed Virat Kohli’s hopes of winning an IPL title with his longstanding franchise. See the latest DC vs KKR, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 Live Score, DC vs KKR IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Check Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score and Updates, DC vs KKR Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - Joe Root Eyes Maiden IPL Stint Next Year: Report

Also Read - IPL 2021 DC vs KKR Head to Head, Fantasy Tips, Weather Forecast: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders- Probable Playing 11s, Prediction, Pitch Report For Qualifier 2 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Also Read - DC vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Qualifier 2: Captain, Vice-Captain - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Playing 11s, Team News For Today's T20 Match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 13 Wednesday

Live Updates

  • 8:42 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today, DC vs KKR LIVE: OUT! TAKEN! Varun Chakravarthy removes Shikhar Dhawan for 36. Massive blow for Delhi! Dhawan could have provided the impetus to DC’s innings but not happening this time. Chakravarthy gets the big wicket of Dhawan and Delhi slide further here! This one is a googly, outside off. Dhawan comes down the track looking to slog it away. He is nowhere near the pitch of the ball but goes through the stroke. All he gets is the outside edge and the ball goes to cover. Shakib Al Hasan dives forward and takes the catch. Delhi 83/3 in 14.1 overs vs Kolkata

  • 8:39 PM IST

    DC vs KKR 2021 Scorecard Today, IPL 2021 LIVE MATCH: NOT OUT! Good-length ball, on the middle. Shreyas Iyer heaves it towards Shubman Gill at deep mid-wicket and looks for the second run. Gill runs from deep mid-wicket, collects the ball and has a shy at the bowler’s end. He hits the stumps but Dhawan is well inside the crease as confirmed by the TV umpire.

  • 8:35 PM IST

    IPL Live Match Score Today: Mavi Strikes, ‘Hulk’ Stoinis Walks Back

  • 8:31 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates, DC vs KKR LIVE: OUT! BOWLED! Shivam Mavi’s stocks continue to rise in IPL 2021, he gets the ‘big fish’ Marcus Stoinis for 18. Mavi gets the wicket and Stoinis shakes his head while walking back! Length ball from Mavi, on middle and leg. Stoinis backs away to the leg side to cut it away. But gets the toe end of the bat and the ball crashes back on the stumps. This is a key moment in the game and Kolkata would look to strangle the batters further here. Delhi Capitals 71/2 in 11.3 overs vs Kolkata Knight Riders

  • 8:26 PM IST

    Live Score IPL 2021 Today, DC vs KKR Live Match: DRS TIME! A stumping decision has been sent upstairs. Marcus Stoinis has his back foot grounded and it is NOT OUT! Tossed up, around the leg. Stoinis looks to heave it across the line but misses. Karthik whips the bails off and the TV umpire is called in. The replays show Stoinis had dragged his foot outside the crease. But he gets it back in just before the bails are taken off.

  • 8:21 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE- Delhi Capitals 65/1 in 10 overs vs Kolkata Knight Riders

  • 8:21 PM IST

    DC vs KKR Live Score Today, IPL 2021 LIVE MATCH: FOUR! Shikhar Dhawan gets a much-needed boundary for his team! Beautiful shot from the southpaw! Tossed up delivery from Varun Chakravarthy, outside off. He gets low and sweeps it between wide long-on and deep mid-wicket for a boundary. Delhi 62/1 in 9.3 overs vs Kolkata

  • 8:15 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Match Updates, DC vs KKR LIVE: Strategic Time-Out! This has been a decent start by Delhi Capitals. Yes, they have lost Prithvi Shaw but a run rate of 6.5 here is good enough to start things. They would now hope to build a solid platform so the likes of Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer can tee off in the death overs. But the next stage of the game will see Eoin Morgan using his spinners in tandem and they have been in sensational form. This should be an exciting contest. Delhi Capitals 52/1 in 8 overs vs Kolkata Knight Riders

  • 8:08 PM IST

    DC vs KKR Live Score Today- Shikhar Dhawan Hold Key For Delhi Capitals Tonight

  • 8:07 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Match Score, DC vs KKR Live Updates: TWO WIDES! A stumping chance has gone begging! Dinesh Karthik is the culprit, Shikhar Dhawan gets a reprieve. How costly will it prove for KKR? Shakib Al Hasan sees Dhawan advancing down the track, he fires it down leg? Dinesh Karthik reaches out but fails to collect the ball cleanly. The batters cross over. Delhi 49/1 in 7 overs vs Kolkata