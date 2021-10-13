DC vs KKR LIVE SCORE TODAY IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Sharjah: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL Qualifier 2 between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. OUT! Shivam Mavi picked up the big wicket of Marcus Stoinis (18) as Kolkata Knight Riders choke Delhi Capitals in the all-important IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 in Sharjah. Shikhar Dhawan holds key for Delhi Capitals. OUT! Varun Chakravarthy removes dangerous Prithvi Shaw for 18. TOSS – Eoin Morgan wins Toss, Kolkata Knight Riders elect to BOWL against Delhi Capitals in QUALIFIER 2 of IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. Delhi Capitals failed in their first big test when they lost to Chennai Super Kings in the first qualifier and another defeat will mean there will be no more examination for the strong squad, led by India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. Two-time winners KKR will no doubt take confidence from their victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Monday's eliminator that dashed Virat Kohli's hopes of winning an IPL title with his longstanding franchise.