DC vs KKR LIVE SCORE TODAY IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Sharjah: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL Qualifier 2 between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. See the latest IPL 2021 Live Score, IPL Live Match, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Live Score Today, DC vs KKR 2021 Scorecard Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021, IPL 2021 Live Score Today cricket updates here. IPL 2021 Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders (136/7) beat Delhi Capitals (135/5) by 3 wickets in IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 in Sharjah. KKR will take on Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021 Final in Dubai.  Knight Riders openers –  Venkatesh Iyer (55) and Shubman Gill (46) score important runs for KKR in the 136 chase at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Earlier, bowlers shine as Kolkata restricted Delhi to 135/5 in 20 overs in IPL 2021 Qualifier 2. Shikhar Dhawan (36) and Shreyas Iyer (30 not out) top-scored for DC, while spinner Varun Chakravarthy (2/26) starred with the ball for KKR. TOSS – Eoin Morgan wins Toss, Kolkata Knight Riders elect to BOWL against Delhi Capitals in QUALIFIER 2 of IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. Two-time winners KKR will no doubt take confidence from their victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Monday’s eliminator that dashed Virat Kohli’s hopes of winning an IPL title with his longstanding franchise. See the latest DC vs KKR, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 Live Score, DC vs KKR IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Check Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score and Updates, DC vs KKR Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - IPL 2021 Qualifier 2: Rahul Tripathi Finishes Off in Style as Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Delhi Capitals to Set-up Summit Clash Against CSK

Live Updates

  • 11:32 PM IST

    DC vs KKR Live Score Today, IPL 2021 LIVE: Rishabh Pant, the skipper of Delhi Capitals, says that there are no words to express. Adds that they tried to keep things tight but unfortunately they were not able to get over the line. Credits Kolkata bowlers by saying that they bowled really well in the middle overs. Tells that they will look to come back strong in the next season. Signs off by saying that they learn from each other, back each other, and would be looking to come back harder in the next season.

  • 11:32 PM IST

    It wasn’t a big target for Kolkata Knight Riders but the pressure of the moment could have gotten to them but they didn’t allow it at the start. The pair of Iyer and Gill simply deflated the bowling lineup of Delhi Capitals. Iyer was the aggressor and made sure that the required rate did not get out of control while Gill made sure that he rotated the strike well. Iyer got to his fifty but fell soon after. But by then, it looked like the game was done and Kolkata looked set to get over the line. But the wicket of Gill when he was on 46 was a big moment. The batters coming in after that struggled to get off the mark on this sluggish surface and they almost threw it away. From 123 for 1 they found themselves at 129 for 5 needing 7 runs in the last over. They even last two wickets in the last over and things looked bleak for them but Tripathi sent a ball sailing over the fence to get them over the line.

  • 11:26 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE- Aswhin Tried Well But KKR Clinch Cliffhanger!

  • 11:26 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Updates Today: We have our finalists! Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Chennai Super Kings and one of these teams will lift the trophy in Dubai! What a turnaround this has been by Kolkata. They were cruising at one stage, then they collapsed towards the death overs and looked out of it but they have managed to get over the line. This game had us on the edge of our seats in the last few overs. Delhi gave it their all in the last few overs and would have felt that they would win it but Kolkata got over the line. Phew, what a game that was!

  • 11:25 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, DC vs KKR LIVE: SIX! BANG! Rahul Tripathi HAS DONE IT FOR KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS He has taken his side into the final! This was a half-tracker, outside off. Rahul Tripathi stays low and powers it over long-off for a maximum to seal the match! Kolkata win the match by 3 wickets! Kolkata Knight Riders (136/7 in 19.5 overs) beat Delhi Capitals (135/5) by 3 wickets to reach IPL 2021 final | Venkatesh Iyer 55, Shubman Gill 46; Rabada 2/23, Ashwin 2/27

  • 11:22 PM IST

    Live Score IPL 2021 Today, DC vs KKR Live: OUT! TAKEN! A golden duck for Sunil Narine and the Kolkata camp will be very, very nervous! Tossed up, on off. He comes down the track and hits it high in the air. The ball goes to long-off and Axar Patel takes it. Wow, how did we get there? This is simply unbelievable. Ravichandran Ashwin is on a hat-trick now.

  • 11:19 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: OUT! LBW! DEAR, OH DEAR! Ravichandran Ashwin snares Shakib Al Hasan for a DUCK! What have Kolkata Knight Riders done here? They had the game in their bag but have managed to get Delhi back in the game! It is Delhi’s game to lose now! Flatter ball, on the middle. Shakib Al Hasan shuffles across to paddle but gets hit on the pads. There is an appeal for LBW and the finger goes up! 6 needed from 3 now. Kolkata 130/6 in 19.3 overs vs Delhi (135/5)

  • 11:12 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, DC vs KKR LIVE: OUT! BOWLED! DELHI CAPITALS ARE NOT OUT YET! Anrich Nortje removes KKR captain Eoin Morgan for a DUCK! How many twists are there in this game? Length ball, outside off. Morgan looks to heave it across the line but gets the inside edge. The ball crashes back on the stumps and Morgan goes back for a duck! 7 needed in the last over! KKR 129/5 in 19 overs vs DC (135/5)

  • 11:10 PM IST

    DC vs KKR Live Score Today, IPL 2021 LIVE: DOT BALL AGAIN! This is gold dust being provided by Anrich Nortje! Full ball from Nortje, wide outside off. Morgan goes for it but misses. There is an appeal for caught behind as there is a sound while the ball crosses the bat. But the umpire is unmoved.

  • 11:08 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today, DC vs KKR LIVE: OUT! BOWLED! Kagiso Rabada removes Dinesh Karthik for a DUCK! Well, well! Is there another twist in this game? Good-length ball from Kagiso Rabada, outside off. Dinesh Karthik looks to heave it away but it goes off the thick inside edge and the ball crashes onto his stumps. What an over from Kagiso Rabada! Just 1 run and a wicket of this over! KKR 126/4 in 18 overs, need 10 more to win vs DC (135/5)