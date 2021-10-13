DC vs KKR LIVE SCORE TODAY IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Sharjah: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL Qualifier 2 between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. See the latest IPL 2021 Live Score, IPL Live Match, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Live Score Today, DC vs KKR 2021 Scorecard Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021, IPL 2021 Live Score Today cricket updates here. IPL 2021 Live ScoreOpeners Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill lead Kolkata Knight Riders’ strong start in 136 chase against Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2021 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Earlier, bowlers shine as Kolkata Knight Riders restrict Delhi Capitals to 135/5 in 20 overs in IPL 2021 Qualifier 2. Shikhar Dhawan (36) and Shreyas Iyer (30 not out) top-scored for DC, while spinner Varun Chakravarthy (2/26) starred with the ball for KKR. TOSS – Eoin Morgan wins Toss, Kolkata Knight Riders elect to BOWL against Delhi Capitals in QUALIFIER 2 of IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. Two-time winners KKR will no doubt take confidence from their victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Monday’s eliminator that dashed Virat Kohli’s hopes of winning an IPL title with his longstanding franchise. See the latest DC vs KKR, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 Live Score, DC vs KKR IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Check Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score and Updates, DC vs KKR Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - Joe Root Eyes Maiden IPL Stint Next Year: Report

Live Updates

  • 10:14 PM IST

    DC vs KKR Live Score Today Match, IPL 2021 LIVE: Excellent running! KKR are cruising in the chase at the moment – Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill looking solid so far. Floated, around the middle. Gill waits for the ball to arrive and flicks it towards deep mid-wicket. Anrich Nortje comes running in from deep mid-wicket and the batters run hard to complete the second run. KKR 56/0 in 7 overs vs DC (135/5) at Sharjah

  • 10:12 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Updates, DC vs KKR Live Score: Strategic Time-Out! This has been a great start for Kolkata Knight Riders. Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill have been on a roll so far and the Powerplay surely belongs to Kolkata. But as the ball gets older, scoring runs freely will become tougher and that is what Delhi would hope. Rishabh Pant’s brigade needs a couple of quick wickets to get back in the game and they need them quickly. Ravichandran Ashwin comes back on.

  • 10:06 PM IST

    DC vs KKR Live Score- Kolkata 51/0 at end of Power Play in IPL 2021 Qualifier 2

  • 10:01 PM IST

    Live Score IPL 2021 Today, DC vs KKR Live: FOUR! Nicely done! Length ball from Avesh Khan, on the pads. Venkatesh Iyer flicks it towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary. Shot of the match so far. He timed that very sweetly. Kolkata 46/0 in 5.1 overs vs Delhi (135/5)

  • 10:00 PM IST

    IPL Live Score Today, DC vs KKR LIVE: DROPPED! How costly will this prove to be? Kagiso Rabada is the culprit here, Venkatesh Iyer gets another life, Length ball from Rabada, on off. Iyer looks to punch it down the ground but hits it back to the bowler. Rabada gets a touch low and gets his hands to it but drops.

  • 9:58 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Today, DC vs KKR LIVE: SIX! That is clobbered! Iyer has given KKR a flying start in 136 chase. Kagiso Rabada digs this a touch shorter, on the middle. Venkatesh Iyer comes down the track and heaves it over the mid-wicket fence. KKR 37/0 in 4.3 overs vs DC (135/5) at Sharjah

  • 9:56 PM IST

    DC vs KKR 2021 Scorecard Today, IPL 2021 LIVE: SIX! In the arc and out of the park! Venkatesh Iyer, you beauty! Tossed up from Axar Patel, on off. Venkatesh Iyer comes down the track and whips it way over the mid-wicket fence. Kolkata Knight Riders 30/0 in 3.5 overs vs Delhi Capitals (135/5)

  • 9:52 PM IST

  • 9:51 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Match Score, DC vs KKR LIVE: Decent start from Avesh Khan – 6 runs from the over. Shorter ball, on off. Gill hits it past the diving mid-wicket fielder. Shimron Hetmyer gets across from deep square leg but a fumble allows the batters to take the third. KKR 21/0 in 3 overs vs DC (135/5) at Sharjah

  • 9:44 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today, DC vs KKR LIVE: FOUR! Quality stroke! Tossed up from Ravichandran Ashwin, on the middle. Iyer gets low and sweeps it to the square-leg fence. There was a fielder there but he was moved towards deep mid-wicket just before this ball and Iyer takes full advantage of that. Kolkata 12/0 in 1.3 overs vs Delhi (135/5)