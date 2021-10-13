DC vs KKR LIVE SCORE TODAY IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Sharjah: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL Qualifier 2 between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. See the latest IPL 2021 Live Score, IPL Live Match, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021, IPL 2021 Live Score Today cricket updates here. IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: TOSS – Eoin Morgan wins Toss, Kolkata Knight Riders elect to BOWL against Delhi Capitals in QUALIFIER 2 of IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. Eyeing a maiden IPL title, the fancied Delhi Capitals will face another litmus test in the form of a Kolkata Knight Riders unit brimming with optimism when the two sides lock horns in the Qualifier 2 in Sharjah. Delhi Capitals failed in their first big test when they lost to Chennai Super Kings in the first qualifier and another defeat will mean there will be no more examination for the strong squad, led by India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. Two-time winners KKR will no doubt take confidence from their victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Monday’s eliminator that dashed Virat Kohli’s hopes of winning an IPL title with his longstanding franchise. DC, who topped the league stage with as many as 10 wins for a total of 20 points, are well aware of the task that awaits them. See the latest DC vs KKR, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 Live Score, DC vs KKR IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Check Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score and Updates, DC vs KKR Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - Neither KL Rahul Nor David Warner: Michael Vaughan Names an Out of The Box Choice to Become Next RCB Captain

    IPL 2021 Live Score- Morgan Wins Toss, KKR Bowl vs DC

    DC vs KKR Live Score Today, IPL 2021 LIVE UPDATES: PITCH REPORT – Ian Bishop is down for the pitch report. He says that it is very pleasant and cool out there. Adds that the highest score on this surface is 156 and it was made by Bangalore, but teams after that have not been able to cross 132. Matthew Hayden says that batting here should be a mix of playing fearlessly and sensibly. Adds that scoring 50 runs in the Powerplay is what the batters should target. Says that spinners will play a big role in this game and it will get challenging to score runs once the ball gets old.

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, DC vs KKR LIVE: TOSS – Eoin Morgan wins Toss, Kolkata Knight Riders elect to BOWL against Delhi Capitals in QUALIFIER 2 of IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

    Live Score IPL 2021 Today Match, DC vs KKR : TOSS coming up shortly from Sharjah – Rishabh Pant and Eoin Morgan are on the ground for the formalities.

    IPL 2021 Live Streaming- 'Captain Morgan' Looks Ready

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021, DC vs KKR LIVE: Two-time winners KKR will no doubt take confidence from their victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Monday’s ELIMINATOR that dashed Virat Kohli’s hopes of winning an IPL title with his longstanding franchise. If the emphasis is on momentum and peaking at the right time then KKR will definitely fancy their chances in their next outing, notwithstanding their opponents’ resources and depth in the lineup.

    DC vs KKR Live Score- 'Last Minute Inspection' From Skipper RP!

    DC vs KKR 2021 Scorecard, IPL 2021 Live Score Today: Delhi Capitals failed in their first big test when they lost to Chennai Super Kings in the first qualifier and another defeat will mean there will be no more examination for the strong squad, led by India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. DC, who topped the league stage with as many as 10 wins for a total of 20 points, are well aware of the task that awaits them.

    IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, DC vs KKR LIVE: Kolkata Knight Riders’ old guards with an uncanny knack of owning the big stage at the right moments, will start as favourites against a solid Delhi Capitals line-up led by ‘young pretender’ Rishabh Pant in what promises to be an exciting second IPL Qualifier in Sharjah on Wednesday.

    IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE- DC vs KKR – 'Big Battle Coming up From Sharjah'