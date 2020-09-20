Live Updates

    DC vs KXIP Live Score and Updates IPL 2020: TOSS – KL Rahul wins Toss as Kings XI Punjab opt to bowl vs Delhi Capitals in match 2 of Dream11 IPL.

    DC vs KXIP Live Updates IPL 2020: For KXIP, India strike bowler Mohammad Shami will spearhead the pace department. He will be assisted by West Indies Sheldon Cottrell and England’s Chris Jordan. It is in the slow-bowling department that the KXIP could face problems. They don’t have any big names following the departure of Ashwin. Mujeeb Zadran is the sole established name.

    KXIP Probable XI: 1 KL Rahul, 2 Chris Gayle, 3 Mayank Agarwal, 4 Sarfaraz Khan, 5 Nicholas Pooran, 6 Krishnappa Gowtham/Deepak Hooda, 7 Murugan Ashwin, 8 Mohammed Shami, 9 Ishan Porel, 10 Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman, 11 Sheldon Cottrell

    DC Probable XI: 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Prithvi Shaw, 3 Shreyas Iyer (Captain), 4 Ajinkya Rahane, 5 Rishabh Pant (WK), 6 Shimron Hetmyer, 7 R Ashwin, 8 Ishant Sharma, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Sandeep Lamichhane
    Live-Action coming up shortly from Dubai!

    IPL 2020 Live Updates and Score: PITCH REPORT – “It’s a good looking wicket. Good covering of grass, the wicket should play like it did last night (in Abu Dhabi). The square boundaries are pretty big, so the batsmen need to be tactical. The average first innings total is 167 and the captain winning the toss would like to chase,” reckon Michael Slater and Kevin Pietersen from Dubai.

    DC vs KXIP Live Score and Updates: Players to watch out from DC vs KXIP battle –

    KXIP captain KL Rahul has been nothing short of sensational in the last two seasons of the IPL, a red-hot Rahul burned up the charts with 659 in 2018 and 493 runs in 2019 respectively. He will be hoping to continue his streak in the upcoming edition and will like to take that form into next year’s T20 World Cup which will be played in the sub-continent conditions. For Delhi, Rishabh Pant had a wonderful IPL last year, scoring 488 runs including an explosive 78 not out against Mumbai Indians. He is a player to watch out for from today’s clash.
    Dream11 IPL 2020 Live Updates and Score: History, though, favours KXIP who have won four out of the last five IPL encounters but it was the Delhi Capitals who emerged victorious in the last match between the two sides in the 2019 season.

    How many the ‘Universe Boss’ Gayle will score today?

    DC vs KXIP Live Score IPL 2020: In batting, Kings XI Punjab also boasts of some of the finest clean hitters in the form of Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell and skipper KL Rahul himself. Maxwell’s confidence must be sky high after his ODI series-winning century (108) against England in Manchester.

    Dream11 IPL 2020 Live Score And Updates: On the batting front as well the Capitals have one of the best assortments of India internationals, comprising captain Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, besides West Indian Shimron Hetmyer.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, match no. 2 of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. See the latest Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 2 Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also, check the live cricket blog of match 2 of IPL 2020 between DC vs KXIP from Dubai here. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - DC vs KXIP Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab T20 Match 2 at Dubai 7.30 PM IST Sunday, September 20

Two greats will pit their wits against each other in the background as their captains, with an ability to achieve greatness, lead their power-hitters out for an IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab here on Sunday. Ricky Ponting and Anil Kumble are arguably two of the biggest names in cricket and the dazzling array of talent in both the teams would seek to draw inspiration from their respective heavyweight coaches in their tournament opener. Also Read - IPL 2020: Not Picking Ambati Rayudu in 2019 World Cup Team Was India's Loss, says CSK star Shane Watson

Man-to-man, Delhi Capitals seem to have a slight edge, more so in the spin department, with the trio of R Ashwin, Amit Mishra and Axar Patel streets ahead of their counterparts from the Mohali-based side. Spin is expected to play a big role on the UAE pitches. Also Read - IPL 2020 Full Schedule, Live Streaming Details And All You Need to Know

The match, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, will also be a face-off between skippers KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, both seen as future India captaincy material. On the batting front, the Capitals have one of the best assortments of India internationals, comprising Prithvi Shaw, Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, besides West Indian Shimron Hetmyer.