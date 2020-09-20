Live Updates

    DC vs KXIP Live Score and Updates: Marcus Stoinis, Delhi Capitals – Man of the Match: “It’s a weird game, sometimes the luck goes your way, but it’s easy to become the villain from the hero. So it’s important to enjoy the good days. I try to close down the areas where the bowlers can bowl, and it worked today. It’s important to feed off everyone’s energy. It’s nice that the IPL has gotten going again, and tonight has been great entertainment. I thought KG bowled a beautiful over, and I don’t have any qualms about not batting in the super over – I think the left-right batting combination was the right thing.”

    Shreyas Iyer | Delhi Capitals captain: “It was difficult to see the game turning in different directions. We are used to this. Even last season we faced these. KG is the winning performer, and the way Stoinis batted was game-changing. Our top-order batsmen are difficult to stop like Prithvi. It wasn’t easy from the outset to start hitting immediately, and Rishabh and I batted well in the middle to anchor the innings. Catching has been difficult because of the lights right in our eyes, but that’s not an excuse because we have had practice, so we need to strengthen that area. It was important for us to get wickets since the total was small, and I knew if I saved KG’s over for the end it would be helpful. Ashwin’s over was a key one, and it changed the game in our favour, but that’s what T20 cricket is. Ashwin says he’ll be ready for the next game, but in the end, the physio is going to decide. Axar was fantastic with those middle overs too, stifling the runs in the middle after Ashwin was injured. We generally go by left-right combination in the team build-up. The way Stoinis assessed the wicket and played that innings was commendable.”

    KL Rahul | KXIP Captain: “It is bittersweet. If at the end of 10 overs, if you had said this match is going to a Superover, I would have taken it. It’s still our first game, so lots of learning. He (Mayank) was unbelievable and to get a game that close was magical. He’s been doing well in Tests and to get the game that close again brings a lot of confidence in the group. Like I said at the toss, we didn’t know what to expect. The wicket remains the same for both teams, so can’t really complain. I will gladly take it as a captain whatever the result is. We stuck to what we planned but we did make a few mistakes. At 55 for five, we were calm and still positive.”

    Ball 2: 2 runs! Game. Set. Match. Delhi Capitals Win in SUPER OVER! Shami bowls a full ball on the boots, and Pant clips it away towards fine leg for a couple, bringing this exciting night to a close. DC 3/0 beat Kings XI Punjab in SUPER OVER.

    Ball 1: NO RUN! Short and wide from Shami, but the umpire reckons it’s just within the tramline – Pant attempts the upper-cut, misses. DC 0/0 vs KXIP

    Delhi Capitals innings: Mohammed Shami from Kings XI Punjab to bowl the SUPER OVER. Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer coming out to bat for Delhi Capitals.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, match no. 2 of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. See the latest Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 2 Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also, check the live cricket blog of match 2 of IPL 2020 between DC vs KXIP from Dubai here. Mayank Agarwal and Krishnappa Gowtham rebuild after early blows for Kings XI Punjab in match 2 of Dream11 IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium. Ravichandran Ashwin picked up two crucial wickets for Delhi Capitals. KXIP pacer Mohammad Shami double rattles Delhi with three wickets in Dubai. Earlier, Punjab skipper Rahul wins the toss as Kings XI Punjab opt to bowl vs Delhi Capitals of Dream11 IPL 2020 from Dubai. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - SRH vs RCB Dream11 Team Hints, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 3 Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 7:30 PM IST Monday September 21

Two greats will pit their wits against each other in the background as their captains, with an ability to achieve greatness, lead their power-hitters out for an IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab. Ricky Ponting and Anil Kumble are arguably two of the biggest names in cricket and the dazzling array of talent in both the teams would seek to draw inspiration from their respective heavyweight coaches in their tournament opener. Also Read - DC vs KXIP Dream11 IPL: Ravichandran Ashwin Walks Off The Field After Shoulder Injury

LIVE SCORE & UPDATES DREAM11 IPL, DC (157/8) Beat KXIP (157/8) in SUPER OVER

Man-to-man, Delhi Capitals seem to have a slight edge, more so in the spin department, with the trio of R Ashwin, Amit Mishra and Axar Patel streets ahead of their counterparts from the Mohali-based side. Spin is expected to play a big role on the UAE pitches. Also Read - IPL 2020, Match 3 Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

The match, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, will also be a face-off between skippers KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, both seen as future India captaincy material. On the batting front, the Capitals have one of the best assortments of India internationals, comprising Prithvi Shaw, Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, besides West Indian Shimron Hetmyer.