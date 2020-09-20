

















Load More

DC vs KXIP, Match 2, IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, match no. 2 of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. See the latest Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 2 Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also, check the live cricket blog of match 2 of IPL 2020 between DC vs KXIP from Dubai here. Mayank Agarwal and Krishnappa Gowtham rebuild after early blows for Kings XI Punjab in match 2 of Dream11 IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium. Ravichandran Ashwin picked up two crucial wickets for Delhi Capitals. KXIP pacer Mohammad Shami double rattles Delhi with three wickets in Dubai. Earlier, Punjab skipper Rahul wins the toss as Kings XI Punjab opt to bowl vs Delhi Capitals of Dream11 IPL 2020 from Dubai. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - SRH vs RCB Dream11 Team Hints, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 3 Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 7:30 PM IST Monday September 21

Two greats will pit their wits against each other in the background as their captains, with an ability to achieve greatness, lead their power-hitters out for an IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab. Ricky Ponting and Anil Kumble are arguably two of the biggest names in cricket and the dazzling array of talent in both the teams would seek to draw inspiration from their respective heavyweight coaches in their tournament opener. Also Read - DC vs KXIP Dream11 IPL: Ravichandran Ashwin Walks Off The Field After Shoulder Injury

LIVE SCORE & UPDATES DREAM11 IPL, DC (157/8) Beat KXIP (157/8) in SUPER OVER

Man-to-man, Delhi Capitals seem to have a slight edge, more so in the spin department, with the trio of R Ashwin, Amit Mishra and Axar Patel streets ahead of their counterparts from the Mohali-based side. Spin is expected to play a big role on the UAE pitches. Also Read - IPL 2020, Match 3 Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

The match, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, will also be a face-off between skippers KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, both seen as future India captaincy material. On the batting front, the Capitals have one of the best assortments of India internationals, comprising Prithvi Shaw, Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, besides West Indian Shimron Hetmyer.