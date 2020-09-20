Live Updates

  • 10:10 PM IST

    DC vs KXIP Live Score and Updates IPL 2020: OUT! Mohit Sharma bowled KL Rahul for 21. The sweet sound of timber! The dangerous, the star man of Punjab, the skipper of Punjab is out of here! Excellent delivery from Mohit Sharma. Fullish delivery around off. It comes back in viciously. Rahul looks to play a big drive-through on the offside but the ball takes a slight inside edge and goes onto uproot the leg pole. The only loose shot KL Rahul played so far in this innings and that is enough to bring about his downfall. Kings XI Punjab 30/1 in 4.3 overs vs Delhi Capitals (157/8)

  • 10:08 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Updates: FOUR, MISFIELD AND FOUR! Rabada is the culprit! Full again on off, Rahul looks to drive but gets an outside edge. It goes towards third man where Rabada in the deep tries to stop it but misfields and concedes a boundary. KXIP 28/0 in 4 overs vs DC (157/8)

  • 9:58 PM IST

    Rahul lits up Dubai with a stunning SIX!

  • 9:57 PM IST

    DC vs KXIP LIVE Score and Updates SIX! KL Rahul makes good use of the Free Hit! Full delivery on middle, Rahul flicks it over mid-wicket for a maximum. Kings XI 15/0 in 1.3 overs vs Delhi Capitals (157/8)

  • 9:55 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Updates DC vs KXIP: FOUR LEG BYES! Back of a length down the leg side, Agarwal looks to flick but gets it off the pads. It goes towards fine leg for a boundary.

  • 9:45 PM IST

    DC vs KXIP LIVE SCORE: We are back for the chase. The Delhi players are out in the middle. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal will open the innings for Punjab. Anrich Nortje will start the proceedings with the ball for Delhi Capitals.

  • 9:39 PM IST

    Shami the star of the show for KXIP!

  • 9:35 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Score and Updates DC vs KXIP: Full on off, Nortje hits it over and away from covers. The batters rush and get three. Massive final over. 30 from it. Delhi Capitals 157/8 in 20 overs vs Kings XI Punjab in Dubai

  • 9:33 PM IST

    ‘Hulk’ has officially arrived in Dubai – take a bow MARCUS!

  • 9:33 PM IST

    DC vs KXIP Live SCORE and Updates: SIX! Brilliant! What a wonderful half-century it is for Marcus Stoinis! Brings up the fifty and Delhi’s 150 in style. Full-on off and middle, Stoinis smashes it across the line over mid-wicket for a 90m biggie. Delhi Capitals 152/7 in 19.5 overs vs Kings XI Punjab

DC vs KXIP, Match 2, IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, match no. 2 of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. See the latest Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 2 Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also, check the live cricket blog of match 2 of IPL 2020 between DC vs KXIP from Dubai here. Mohit Sharma bowled KXIP captain KL Rahul for 21. Delhi Capitals draw first blood vs Kings XI Punjab in Dubai. Marcus Stoinis blitzkrieg and a quickfire half-century powers Capitals to 157/8 in 20 overs vs Punjab in Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 2 in Dubai. Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer rebuild for Delhi after early blows against Punjab in match 2 of Dream11 IPL 2020. KXIP pacer Mohammad Shami double rattles Delhi with three wickets in Dubai. Earlier, Punjab skipper Rahul wins the toss as Kings XI Punjab opt to bowl vs Delhi Capitals of Dream11 IPL 2020 from Dubai. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - IPL 2020, Match 3 Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Two greats will pit their wits against each other in the background as their captains, with an ability to achieve greatness, lead their power-hitters out for an IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab. Ricky Ponting and Anil Kumble are arguably two of the biggest names in cricket and the dazzling array of talent in both the teams would seek to draw inspiration from their respective heavyweight coaches in their tournament opener. Also Read - IPL 2020: Jos Buttler Will Miss Rajasthan Royals' Season Opener Against Chennai Super Kings

LIVE SCORE & UPDATES DREAM11 IPL, KXIP 33/2 in 5.1 overs vs DC (157/8) in Dubai

Man-to-man, Delhi Capitals seem to have a slight edge, more so in the spin department, with the trio of R Ashwin, Amit Mishra and Axar Patel streets ahead of their counterparts from the Mohali-based side. Spin is expected to play a big role on the UAE pitches. Also Read - IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP: Who is Punjab Debutant Ravi Bishnoi? - All You Need To Know

The match, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, will also be a face-off between skippers KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, both seen as future India captaincy material. On the batting front, the Capitals have one of the best assortments of India internationals, comprising Prithvi Shaw, Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, besides West Indian Shimron Hetmyer.