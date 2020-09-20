Live Updates

  • 11:36 PM IST

    DC vs KXIP Live SCORE IPL 2020: OUT! MATCH TIED! Stoinis has dragged this game into the Super over! Low full toss on the pads, Jordan flicks it uppishly but straight to short mid-wicket. Rabada there takes the catch and Punjab have thrown it away. Kings XI Punjab 157/8 in 20 overs vs Delhi Capitals (157/8)

  • 11:35 PM IST

    IPL Live Score and Updates DC vs KXIP: OUT! Stoinis removes Mayank for 89. Are we heading for a Super Over? Mayank Agarwal goes for the glory shot and perishes. 1 needed off the final ball. Short ball outside off, Agarwal goes over cover but ends up finding Shimron Hetmyer in the deep. He cannot believe it. Stoinis did it with the bat in the final over, is he about to do the unthinkable with the ball as well? Kings XI Punjab 157/7 in 19.5 overs vs Delhi Capitals (157/8)

  • 11:30 PM IST
    DC vs KXIP Live Score and Updates: FOUR! Superb shot! The scores level now! Full ball on leg, Mayank gets away from the ball and carves it wide of cover. Mohit Sharma at sweeper cover runs to his left and puts a dive but cannot stop it cleanly as the ball touches the rope. KXIP 157/6 in 19.4 overs vs DC (157/8)
  • 11:29 PM IST

    IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE: SIX! Up and away! Agarwal you beauty! Full on off, Mayank smashes it over the long off fence for a biggie. 7 needed off 5 now!

  • 11:24 PM IST

    DC vs KXIP LIVE SCORE And UPDATES IPL 2020: DROPPED AND FOUR! The captain is the guilty man and has Iyer lost the game? Back of a length ball on leg, Agarwal comes down the track and mistimes his hoick. It goes to the left of deep mid-wicket. Shreyas Iyer comes running in and looks to take the catch with his finger pointing skywards but he misses and parries it to the fence. Kings XI Punjab 143/6 in 18.4 overs, need 15 runs to win vs Delhi Capitals (157/8)

  • 11:22 PM IST

    SIX! WHAT A SHOT! Just over long-off. Slightly overpitched on off, Mayank goes downtown and clears long-off and gets a maximum. 14 off the first 3 balls of this one. Punjab 130/6 in 17.3 overs vs Delhi (157/8)

  • 11:17 PM IST

    Mayank Agarwal – You Beauty!

  • 11:16 PM IST

    DC vs KXIP Live Score and Updates IPL 2020: SIX! FIFTY FOR MAYANK AGARWAL! WHAT A KNOCK! More importantly, he has kept Punjab in the hunt! Full ball around off, Agarwal lofts it over point and gets a biggie to start the over in fine fashion and get to his milestone as well. Kings XI Punjab 123/6 in 17.1 overs, need 45 runs to win vs Delhi Capitals (157/8)

  • 11:14 PM IST

    DC vs KXIP IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE: FOUR! Good shot and Mayank keeping that glimmer of hope alive! Fuller around off, Mayank lofts it over cover. It goes to the right of sweeper cover. Axar Patel covers the ground and dives but parries the ball into the ropes. Kings XI Punjab 113/6 in 16.3 overs, need 45 runs to win vs Delhi Capitals (157/8)

  • 11:12 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Score and Updates: OUT! Kagiso Rabada removes Gowtham for 21. The Protea – Rabada is a star in the final 5 overs and he has come and got the wicket of Krishnappa Gowtham. The KG from South Africa gets the better of the KG from India. Good length ball bowled at a very high pace. In the late 140s around off. Gowtham looks to run it down to third man but ends up getting an edge which goes straight into the mitts of Pant. The power hitter departs and Punjab’s hopes go down. KXIP 101/6 in 15.3 overs vs DC (157/8)

DC vs KXIP, Match 2, IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, match no. 2 of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. See the latest Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 2 Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also, check the live cricket blog of match 2 of IPL 2020 between DC vs KXIP from Dubai here. Mayank Agarwal and Krishnappa Gowtham rebuild after early blows for Kings XI Punjab in match 2 of Dream11 IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium. Ravichandran Ashwin picked up two crucial wickets for Delhi Capitals. KXIP pacer Mohammad Shami double rattles Delhi with three wickets in Dubai. Earlier, Punjab skipper Rahul wins the toss as Kings XI Punjab opt to bowl vs Delhi Capitals of Dream11 IPL 2020 from Dubai. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - DC vs KXIP Dream11 IPL: Ravichandran Ashwin Walks Off The Field After Shoulder Injury

Two greats will pit their wits against each other in the background as their captains, with an ability to achieve greatness, lead their power-hitters out for an IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab. Ricky Ponting and Anil Kumble are arguably two of the biggest names in cricket and the dazzling array of talent in both the teams would seek to draw inspiration from their respective heavyweight coaches in their tournament opener. Also Read - IPL 2020, Match 3 Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

LIVE SCORE & UPDATES DREAM11 IPL, KXIP 157/8  vs DC (157/8) – Match Tied

Man-to-man, Delhi Capitals seem to have a slight edge, more so in the spin department, with the trio of R Ashwin, Amit Mishra and Axar Patel streets ahead of their counterparts from the Mohali-based side. Spin is expected to play a big role on the UAE pitches. Also Read - IPL 2020: Jos Buttler Will Miss Rajasthan Royals' Season Opener Against Chennai Super Kings

The match, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, will also be a face-off between skippers KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, both seen as future India captaincy material. On the batting front, the Capitals have one of the best assortments of India internationals, comprising Prithvi Shaw, Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, besides West Indian Shimron Hetmyer.