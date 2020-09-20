Live Updates

    DC vs KXIP Live Score and Updates IPL 2020: Strategic Time out! A very good game so far for Punjab! They are on top but the pair of Pant and Iyer are starting to find their feet in this innings. They have steadied the ship and looked like they have started to shift gears here. The duo have added 32 runs so far and have got their eyes in. Punjab will look to break this stand post the break and continue to put pressure on Delhi. DC are 49/3 at the end of the first half of the innings vs KXIP

  • 8:25 PM IST

    Punjab bowlers have tied Delhi so far in the match!

  • 8:24 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Score and Updates: Big over for Delhi Capitals – a six and a boundary. Rishabh Pant goes after the spinner! For the boundary, Gowtham floated on the pads. Pant premeditates his sweep and lofts it behind square leg for a boundary. SIX! The first biggie of the evening and it is a monster! Floated on off, Iyer keeps his balance and smashes it over the long-on fence for a massive 99m biggie. New ball please! Delhi Capitals 45/3 in 9 overs vs Kings XI Punjab

  • 8:18 PM IST

    DC vs KXIP Live Score and Updates IPL 2020: Rishabh Pant joins his skipper out in the middle. What will be his approach? Will he go bang bang or stay calm? Also, Chris Jordan is into the attack. FOUR! Slashed! Pant is off the mark in style! Length ball outside off, Pant quickly pounces on the width and slams it through point for a boundary. Delhi 21/3 in 4.4 overs vs Punjab in Delhi

  • 8:12 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Score and Updates DC vs KXIP: OUT! Shami strikes again and Delhi are in a mess right now. Shimron Hetmyer is gone for 7. Their top three are back in the dugout very early and Punjab are all over Delhi. Good length ball on middle and leg. This is bowled at pace as well. Hetmyer looks to flick it to the leg side but he closes the face of the bat early and gets a leading edge. It goes straight to short extra cover where Mayank Agarwal makes no mistake. DC 13/3 in 4 overs vs KXIP

  • 8:00 PM IST

    Double strike for Shami, Delhi derail in Dubai!

  • 7:53 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Updates: OUT! Mohammed Shami removes Prithvi Shaw for 5. Poor batting from the young and talented Shaw. He tries to take on the experienced and dangerous Shami. Not needed so early. Shami bowls it on a good length area just outside off. Shaw looks to swipe his pull from there over mid-wicket. He goes for it but it comes off the lower half of his bat and the ball lobs it high in the air to the right of mid-wicket. Jordan is a gun fielder and he is not going to drop these. He takes a simple catch and it is a disastrous start for Delhi. Both their openers are back in the pavilion inside the Powerplay. DC 13/2 in 3.5 overs vs Kings XI

  • 7:46 PM IST

    DC vs KXIP LIVE SCORE IPL 2020: OUT! RUN OUT! Shikhar Dhawan departs for a duck. Dhawan’s new season is off to a terrible start. A run-out is something a batsman never wants and especially in the first game of the tournament. A feeling of respite for Punjab’s skipper, KL Rahul. Short ball around leg, Dhawan looks to pull but looks like gets a glove on it to the right of Rahul. He fails to take it and parries it further to his right. Dhawan comes out for a single but Shaw sends him back. Krishnappa Gowtham manages to get to the stump quickly. Rahul sends a decent throw at him and Gowtham does the rest. Delhi 6/1 in 1.5 overs vs Punjab

  • 7:44 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Updates DC vs KXIP: Dot to finish the over. 5 from the first one. Cottrell hits the deck hard in the middle. It shoots off the surface. Dhawan looks to flick but it hits the glove and goes to the offside. Delhi Capitals 5/0 in 1 over vs Kings XI Punjab

  • 7:39 PM IST

    DC vs KXIP Live Score and Updates IPL 2020: Wild delivery from Cottrell to start his Indian Premier League career but he gets away with it. A full toss on off, it is deemed just to be below the waist height. Shaw is taken by surprise and pushes it back to the bowler. EDGED AND FOUR! Delhi and Shaw are underway in edgy fashion. Good length ball around off, Shaw slashes at it but the ball comes in and flies to the left of third man. Sarfaraz there makes good effort as he dives and gets to the ball but cannot stop it from parrying it to the ropes.

Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer rebuild for Delhi after early blows against Punjab in match 2 of Dream11 IPL 2020. KXIP pacer Mohammad Shami double rattles Delhi in Dubai. Earlier, KL Rahul wins toss as Kings XI Punjab opt to bowl vs Delhi Capitals in match 2 of Dream11 IPL 2020 from Dubai.

Two greats will pit their wits against each other in the background as their captains, with an ability to achieve greatness, lead their power-hitters out for an IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab here on Sunday. Ricky Ponting and Anil Kumble are arguably two of the biggest names in cricket and the dazzling array of talent in both the teams would seek to draw inspiration from their respective heavyweight coaches in their tournament opener. Also Read - IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP: Who is Punjab Debutant Ravi Bishnoi? - All You Need To Know

Man-to-man, Delhi Capitals seem to have a slight edge, more so in the spin department, with the trio of R Ashwin, Amit Mishra and Axar Patel streets ahead of their counterparts from the Mohali-based side. Spin is expected to play a big role on the UAE pitches. Also Read - DC vs KXIP Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab T20 Match 2 at Dubai 7.30 PM IST Sunday, September 20

The match, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, will also be a face-off between skippers KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, both seen as future India captaincy material. On the batting front, the Capitals have one of the best assortments of India internationals, comprising Prithvi Shaw, Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, besides West Indian Shimron Hetmyer.