    LIVE | Delhi vs Mumbai, IPL 2020: Finally Bumrah into the attack, he has had to wait for eight overs. Mumbai feel they need another wicket now. The two in the middle need to make sure they do not lose any more now. With two men back for the pull shot, Bumrah bowls a bouncer to Pant from round the wicket. DC: 44/2 in 9 overs

  • 4:04 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi vs Mumbai, IPL 2020: Iyer gets holds of one and smashes it out of the park. Jayant under pressure for the first time. The Capitals skipper is showing intent as he picks up a couple. Pant would look to come good as he has not lived up to the expectations. DC: 40/2 in 8 overs

  • 4:00 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi vs Mumbai, IPL 2020: Krunal with his second over with a spread out field. Mumbai have been good on the field, they have saved runs. The Capitals will have to rebuild by picking singles and taking on the loose balls. DC: 27/2 in 7 overs

  • 3:56 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi vs Mumbai, IPL 2020: Jayant with the sixth. He would not like to concede boundaries. Capitals on the backfoot straightaway. Pollard has managed the side outstandingly well. He has been pro-active and has got the results. DC: 21/2 in 6 overs

  • 3:53 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi vs Mumbai, IPL 2020: Boult into his third, this is good from Pollard that he has stuck with the New Zealand pacer. The Capitals are finding run-scoring difficult. DC: 18/2 in 5 overs

  • 3:48 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi vs Mumbai, IPL 2020: Jayant into the attack, the Capitals are in trouble very early in the game. Pant has now joined his captain and they would hope to stitch a partnership here to get things back on track. Pant is low on confidence and would hence like to get his eye in. DC: 18/2 in 4 overs

  • 3:44 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi vs Mumbai, IPL 2020: Prithvi picks his first boundary of the match with a pull. With Prithvi, you can be rest assured he will attack. Boult would look to not provide room to him. Not where he had intended, boundary nevertheless. DC: 15/2 in 3 overs

  • 3:40 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi vs Mumbai, IPL 2020: The Capitals pegged back early, now they will have to rebuild. Krunal is in with the new hard ball. This is interesting. Mumbai clearly holding back Bumrah. Iyer goes downtown, picks up a boundary. Tidy over, just six of it. DC: 7/1 in 2 overs

  • 3:37 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi vs Mumbai, IPL 2020: Dhawan and Shaw walk to the centre. Interesting to see who starts proceedings for Mumbai. The side batting second has done better in recent matches in Dubai and hence Pollard opted to field. The Capitals have a good run rate and hence even if they lose this they may still make the playoffs. Boult, it is who starts for Mumbai. Dhawan takes the strike. Dhawan out, he is caught. DC: 1/1 in 1 over

  • 3:15 PM IST

    Bumrah up against Dhawan and Shaw would be exciting. Also the contest between Pant and Bumrah would be the one to look out for.

DC vs MI, Match 51, IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE

Eyeing to seal a playoffs berth, the Capitals will lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday in Dubai. MI has already become the first team to qualify for the playoffs after Chennai beat Kolkata on Thursday. The Capitals have been good this season in the bowling and the batting department. While the Capitals will rely heavily on Shikhar Dhawan and Kagiso Rabada, it would be interesting to see if Rohit Sharma leads MI or will Kieron Pollard continues as stand-in skipper. Also Read - DC vs MI 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Tips Dream11 IPL 2020: Pitch Report, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians T20 Match 51 at Dubai International Stadium 3.30 PM IST October 31 Saturday

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Digvijay Deshmukh, Aditya Tare (wk), Saurabh Tiwary, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson