Eyeing to seal a playoffs berth, the Capitals will lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday in Dubai. MI has already become the first team to qualify for the playoffs after Chennai beat Kolkata on Thursday. The Capitals have been good this season in the bowling and the batting department. While the Capitals will rely heavily on Shikhar Dhawan and Kagiso Rabada, it would be interesting to see if Rohit Sharma leads MI or will Kieron Pollard continues as stand-in skipper. Also Read - DC vs MI 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Tips Dream11 IPL 2020: Pitch Report, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians T20 Match 51 at Dubai International Stadium 3.30 PM IST October 31 Saturday

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Digvijay Deshmukh, Aditya Tare (wk), Saurabh Tiwary, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson