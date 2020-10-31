Live Updates

  • 5:41 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi vs Mumbai, IPL 2020: Stoinis into the attack early, Iyer is trying everything he can and just hope a miracle happens. Kishan pinches a single. What can DC do here? Will they look to extend the game as long as possible? DC: 27/0 in 5 overs

  • 5:35 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi vs Mumbai, IPL 2020: Nortje is into the attack, he has bowled the fastest ball in the history of IPL this year. He will look to pick wickets and while he tries to do that, QDK picks up a boundary with a straight bat. QDK will feel really good with that shot. He now picks up a single to third man. Four from QDK, he is off and away. MI: 12/0 in 3 overs

  • 5:33 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi vs Mumbai, IPL 2020: Delhi needs wickets in a cluster and their two pacers have the capability of doing that. Ashwin with his second is interesting that like Mumbai held back Bumrah, Delhi is holding back Nortje. MI: 3/0 in 2 overs

  • 5:29 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi vs Mumbai, IPL 2020: De Kock and Ishan Kishan would look to get their eye in and once set, knock off the runs quickly and better their net run rate. Like Chennai, Mumbai is set to play party-spoiler for Delhi. Rabada into QDK, the MI opener flicks and picks two. QDK pulls and runs three. MI: 7/0 in 2 overs

  • 5:07 PM IST

    Bumrah bowls a good last over as Capitals post 110/9 in 20 overs. Boult and Bumrah have picked three wickets apiece. Mumbai need 111 to win.

  • 5:02 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi vs Mumbai, IPL 2020: Rabada finally comes to the wicket. He will get to face 10 balls. He hits it straight back for a six, where was he? He will surely be promoted up the order in the next game. DC: 105/8 in 19 overs

  • 4:59 PM IST

    Krunal takes a blinder in the deep. Boult picks his third, Ashwin departs.

  • 4:56 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi vs Mumbai, IPL 2020: Krunal into the attack. The Capitals would hope to get at least 120, which will not be easy. They would need a couple of lusty blows from here on in if they want 120. Even that will not be good enough. DC: 95/7 in 18 overs

  • 4:54 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi vs Mumbai, IPL 2020: Chahar has bowled brilliantly today. He picked the wicket of Iyer with a classical leg-spinner. Five from the over. DC: 92/7 in 17 overs

  • 4:49 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi vs Mumbai, IPL 2020: Unlike other teams, even if Delhi lose this, they could still qualify on the basis of a better run-rate. Finally a boundary, and it is a six from Ashwin. This will give the Capitals some confidence. He picks two of the next. DC: 87/7 in 16 overs

Eyeing to seal a playoffs berth, the Capitals will lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday in Dubai. MI has already become the first team to qualify for the playoffs after Chennai beat Kolkata on Thursday. The Capitals have been good this season in the bowling and the batting department. While the Capitals will rely heavily on Shikhar Dhawan and Kagiso Rabada, it would be interesting to see if Rohit Sharma leads MI or will Kieron Pollard continues as stand-in skipper.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams Also Read - RCB vs SRH Dream11 Team Playing XI Updates, Hints And Predictions: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's IPL 2020 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Match 52 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7:30 PM IST October 31 Saturday

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Digvijay Deshmukh, Aditya Tare (wk), Saurabh Tiwary, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson