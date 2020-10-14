Live Updates

    Nortje rises to the occasion!

    DC vs RR Live Cricket Updates IPL 2020 Live Score: For his two crucial wickets at critical junctures, Anrich Nortje has been named the Player of the Match. On whether he knew how fast he bowled today, Nortje says that he has no idea, with a smile. Nortje says that he wanted to stick to his strength rather than trying too much. In the end, it paid off, he says. States that the League has been a fine experience so far. Adds that they have excellent coaching support. Says that Deshpande was bowling really well in the nets early on. Nortje says that he is really enjoying the League experience so far. Adds that he would always like to be in the middle in such things rather than sit on the sidelines and watch.

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Updates DC vs RR 2020: Delhi Capitals skipper, Shreyas Iyer is not fit so Shikhar Dhawan is up for chat as he also marshalled the troops in the absence of their skipper. He says that Shreyas got hurt on his shoulder. Tells his shoulder is moving but they will know the length of the injury tomorrow. Dhawan tells he is glad that they got this game as at one moment it was very even. Dhawan tells they believed that they had a chance and all of them stayed positive. Adds they were aware that their batting is not that experienced and if they got through the top order then it would be their game. Tells their bowling is experienced and credits Nortje for his effort. On Deshpande, he says he played really well and got them the crucial wicket. Tells it was an important win as they wanted to keep the momentum going on especially after losing the game against Mumbai.

    Rajasthan have done to themselves what they did Punjab and Hyderabad. They won those two games when defeat looked inevitable but tonight they have shot themselves and lost a game which they were dominating for most of the game. Chasing 162, Buttler and Stokes got them off to a flier before the former departed. Smith too followed suit but Stokes continued his merry way and was cruising along with Samson. The pair were motoring along with the chase before Stokes departed. What followed was some poor batting. Rajasthan lost wickets in a cluster and though Uthappa found some form it was not good enough. The man with the Midas touch, Rahul Tewatia could not weave his magic and Rajasthan just fell off a cliff.

    Sensational bowling performance from Delhi Capitals!

    Dream11 IPL 2020 Live Cricket Updates DC vs RR: They say batting wins you matches but bowling wins you the championship. If that saying holds true then this might as well be Delhi’s year. The team from the capital city have turned the game around and roared their way into the top of the table, courtesy a phenomenal bowling display at the death! Rajasthan will be kicking themselves as they looked on course to win but Delhi have done the double over them this season.

    DC vs RR Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals win the match! OUT! CAUGHT! A brilliant win for Delhi. Tushar Deshpande has been excellent in the end. Delhi Capitals (161/7) beat Rajasthan Royals (148/8) by 13 runs in Dubai. Stokes 41, Nortje 2/33, Deshpande 2/37

    FOUR! Full and well outside off from Tushar Deshpande, Shreyas Gopal throws the kitchen sink at it. Gets a thick outside edge that flies to the third man fence.

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score and Updates DC vs RR: Excellent save from Rahane at the deep. Just the single. Full and well outside off, Tewatia reaches out and hits it high and mighty towards wide long-off. Rajasthan 141/7 in 19.1 overs vs Delhi (161/7)

    DC vs RR Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020: OUT! CAUGHT! Kagiso Rabada removes Jofra Archer 1. Some high-quality death bowling this from Delhi. They have gone to their experienced bowlers – Rabada and Nortje – both have delivered. Full and in the blockhole outside off from Rabada, Archer digs it out, uppishly but straight into the hands of Rahane at point. Rajasthan Royals 139/7 in 18.4 overs, need 23 runs to win vs Delhi Capitals (161/7)

DC vs RR 2020 Dream11 IPL, Match 30 IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL 2020, match no. 30 of the 13th edition of the IPL T20 tournament will be played between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Anrich Nortje, Ravichandran Ashwin lead Delhi Capitals charge as they beat Rajasthan Royals in match 30 of Dream11 IPL 2020 in Dubai. Shikhar Dhawan slams another half-century, while captain Shreyas Iyer scores solid FIFTY as Delhi Capitals recover from a poor start to score 161/7 in 20 overs vs Rajasthan Royals. Jofra Archer removes Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane cheaply to spoil Delhi Capitals start in match 30 of Dream11 IPL 2020 in Dubai. Rishabh Pant misses out because of a hamstring injury. TOSS – Shreyas Iyer wins Toss as Delhi Capitals elect to bat vs Rajasthan Royal in match 30 of Dream11 IPL 2020 in Dubai.

Bolstered by the arrival of Ben Stokes, Rajasthan Royals will hope for a stronger show from its slightly off-color top order when the side tries to settle scores against second-placed Delhi Capitals in their return leg IPL match here on Wednesday. The Capitals had beaten RR by 46 runs last week and Steve Smith's men will look to return the compliment when they meet for the second time in the tournament.

LIVE CRICKET SCORE & UPDATES IPL 2020, DC (161/7) beat RR (148/8) by 13 runs in Dubai

The last time the two teams clashed, RR didn’t have Stokes in the ranks and even though the England all-rounder didn’t set the stage on fire in his first game but his presence inspired the former champions to snap a four-match losing streak with a five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. While Stokes will be an important cog in the RR wheel, the team will also have to fix its top order which has been short of runs in the last five games, leaving too much for the lower-order to get. Skipper Smith and Sanju Samson have failed to make any significant contribution with the bat since setting the Sharjah ground on fire in their first two matches. In fact, if it wasn’t for Rahul Tewatia, the Royals would still be in the dumps. The all-rounder, who had blasted five sixes against Kings XI Punjab, once again rescued RR with a 28-ball 45 in their last game against Sunrisers. Also Read - IPL 2020: After MS Dhoni's Controversial Reaction, Virat Kohli Suggests a Massive Rule Change

Delhi, on the other hand, were brought down by Mumbai Indians in their last game and Shreyas Iyer’s men will look to shrug off the odd defeat and get back to the top with a professional display. The Capitals possess an explosive batting department as well as a formidable bowling unit with Kagiso Rabada emerging as the best bowler this season, snaring 17 wickets so far. He has been supported well by fellow South African pacer Anrich Nortje – 8 wickets and Harshal Patel. Ravichandran Ashwin too has bowled well in the power-play and along with Axar Patel, has done well to suffocate the opposition teams. For DC, Shikhar Dhawan’s return to form further boosts their batting order, featuring Prithvi Shaw and Iyer in the top four.

SQUADS –

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Mohit Sharma, Avesh Khan, Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav.

Rajasthan Royals: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Ankit Rajpoot, Tom Curran, Shashank Singh, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mahipal Lomror, Andrew Tye, Varun Aaron.