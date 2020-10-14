

















Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL 2020, match no. 30 of the 13th edition of the IPL T20 tournament will be played between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Rishabh Pant misses out because of hamstring injury. TOSS – Shreyas Iyer wins Toss as Delhi Capitals elect to bat vs Rajasthan Royal in match 30 of Dream11 IPL 2020 in Dubai.

Bolstered by the arrival of Ben Stokes, Rajasthan Royals will hope for a stronger show from its slightly off-color top order when the side tries to settle scores against second-placed Delhi Capitals in their return leg IPL match here on Wednesday. The Capitals had beaten RR by 46 runs last week and Steve Smith’s men will look to return the compliment when they meet for the second time in the tournament. Also Read - IPL 2020, DC vs RR in Dubai: Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Forecast For Match 30

The last time the two teams clashed, RR didn’t have Stokes in the ranks and even though the England all-rounder didn’t set the stage on fire in his first game but his presence inspired the former champions to snap a four-match losing streak with a five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. While Stokes will be an important cog in the RR wheel, the team will also have to fix its top order which has been short of runs in the last five games, leaving too much for the lower-order to get. Skipper Smith and Sanju Samson have failed to make any significant contribution with the bat since setting the Sharjah ground on fire in their first two matches. In fact, if it wasn’t for Rahul Tewatia, the Royals would still be in the dumps. The all-rounder, who had blasted five sixes against Kings XI Punjab, once again rescued RR with a 28-ball 45 in their last game against Sunrisers. Also Read - DC vs RR 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Tips Dream11 IPL 2020: Pitch Report, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Match 30 at Dubai Interntional Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST Wednesday October 14

Delhi, on the other hand, were brought down by Mumbai Indians in their last game and Shreyas Iyer’s men will look to shrug off the odd defeat and get back to the top with a professional display. The Capitals possess an explosive batting department as well as a formidable bowling unit with Kagiso Rabada emerging as the best bowler this season, snaring 17 wickets so far. He has been supported well by fellow South African pacer Anrich Nortje – 8 wickets and Harshal Patel. Ravichandran Ashwin too has bowled well in the power-play and along with Axar Patel, has done well to suffocate the opposition teams. For DC, Shikhar Dhawan’s return to form further boosts their batting order, featuring Prithvi Shaw and Iyer in the top four.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Mohit Sharma, Avesh Khan, Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav.

Rajasthan Royals: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Ankit Rajpoot, Tom Curran, Shashank Singh, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mahipal Lomror, Andrew Tye, Varun Aaron.