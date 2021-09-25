LIVE DC vs RR IPL 2021 Score And Updates

Abu Dhabi: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 live match score and updates from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Delhi Capitals will look to reclaim the top spot on the points table in the match against Rajasthan Royals. They also have a chance to seal the playoff’s berth with a win over Rajasthan. Delhi have played outstanding cricket so far in this edition of IPL and have won seven out of the nine matches they have played. The team has performed as a collective unit which has worked in their favour. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royal registered a close win in their last match against Punjab Kings courtesy of Kartik Tyagi’s last over. Rajasthan will look to continue the winning momentum to strengthen their position on the points table.Also Read - DC vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Match 36: Captain, Vice-Captain – Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 3:30 PM IST September 25 Saturday

Live Updates

  • 2:46 PM IST

    The weather is very hot in Abu Dhabi and the teams will look to win the toss and opt to bat first to give some breathing space to the fielders. Delhi won their last match while chasing, however, Rajasthan had the contrasting case against Punjab where they won the nail-biting thriller courtesy of Kartik Tyagi’s heroics.

  • 2:38 PM IST

  • 2:27 PM IST

    Delhi have a fine chance to reclaim the top spot on the points table!

    Image
    Credit: Twitter/@IPL
  • 2:24 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals are enjoying a great run in IPL 2021 as they have played some dominant cricket with a collective performance from the unit. All players have contributed well to Delhi’s success. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals once again are very inconsistent with their performance. The team relied heavily on individual brilliance.

  • 2:13 PM IST

    Anrich Nortje will look to unleash fire again!

  • 2:07 PM IST

  • 2:04 PM IST
    DC vs RR Probable Playing XIs

    Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (C, WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Steve
    Smith, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje

    Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C, WK), Liam Livingstone, Manipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman
  • 1:53 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to our live blog of Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals score and updates live from Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Delhi Capitals have a great chance to seal the playoffs berth with a win over Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.