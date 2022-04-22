Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Indian Premier League 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. Also Read - David Warner Lavishes Huge Praise On Prithvi Shaw, Highlights Something Unique About New Opening Partner

Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal Steady For Rajasthan Royals.Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Family Member of DC Coach Ricky Ponting Tests Positive For COVID-19. Pant decides to bowl first. The captain has told the boys not to focus on the outside and keep backing each other. He says that he is going to talk about the same thing, end of the day as they are looking to improve as a team. On the other hand Samson was ready for both. He says toss is something which is not in his control. The discussion was to be ready for both situations (batting/bowling first). Samson says that they have done well but it is important to move on and then focus on the current game and give their best today. Same team for both the sides. Also Read - Match Preview, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2022 Match 35: All You Need To Know | Top Five Fantasy Picks

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed. Also Read - KKR vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 35 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match DY Patil Stadium at 03:30 PM IST April 23, Saturday

Live | IPL 2022, DC vs RR, Match 34: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | DC vs RR | RR vs DC | Rishabh Pant | Sanju Samson | Jos Buttler | Yuzvendra Chahal | DC vs RR Live, RR vs DC, DC vs RR Live Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, DC vs RR Dream11, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Live, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, IPL live, DC vs RR live score