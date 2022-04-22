Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Indian Premier League 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals.

Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal Steady For Rajasthan Royals.Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Family Member of DC Coach Ricky Ponting Tests Positive For COVID-19. Pant decides to bowl first. The captain has told the boys not to focus on the outside and keep backing each other. He says that he is going to talk about the same thing, end of the day as they are looking to improve as a team. On the other hand Samson was ready for both. He says toss is something which is not in his control. The discussion was to be ready for both situations (batting/bowling first). Samson says that they have done well but it is important to move on and then focus on the current game and give their best today. Same team for both the sides.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

Live Updates

  • 7:51 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RR Cricket Score: After taking a double in the first delivery, Padikkal drives Mustafizur for a boundary! FOUR! Boundary again! FOUR more! Back to back three boundaries for Padikkal! FOUR! He is in form today! Rahman responds in the fifth delivery with a dot. 14 off it. RR 26/0 (4)

  • 7:46 PM IST
    LIVE DC vs RR Cricket Score: Pant introduces Lalit Yadav in the third over and gets a dot in his first-ball. Padikkal rotates the strike in the next ball. Buttler does the same in the next delivery. Yadav produces back to back dots in the next two balls. Padikkal chalks out a single in the last ball of the over. 3 off it. RR 12/0 (3)
  • 7:42 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RR Cricket Score: Shardul Thakur swings in the ball first-up against the left-hander Devdutt Padikkal, dot to start off with. Shardul goes for a big appeal in the next ball as Padikkal misses the length and hits the pad, the Umpire looks not interested. Pant has gone for a review. It’s pitched outside and Padikkal gets away with it. 1 run from the second ball. Thakur gets swing again and forces Buttler to play defensive. Shardul gives a bit of width in the next ball but Buttler fails to connect the slower-ball. The right-arm pacer produces another dot in the next ball. He ends the over with a dot. 1 off it. RR 9/0 (2)

  • 7:34 PM IST
    LIVE DC vs RR Cricket Score: No swing from Khaleel Ahmed first-up in the opening ball of the match. Ahmed gets a big outswing away from Jos Buttler in the next delivery, good ball. Same result in the third-delivery again as he keeps on troubling the Englishman with his outswingers. Another outswinger and Buttler having no idea gets a thick edge and it clears the slips for a boundary FOUR! Buttler leaves the next ball. The Englishman runs it down it FOUR more! 8 off the over. RR 8/0 (1)
  • 7:29 PM IST
    LIVE DC vs RR Cricket Score: Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal open the innings for Rajasthan Royals. Khaleel Ahmed has the new ball for Delhi Capitals. We’re in for a cracker! Let’s Play!
  • 7:17 PM IST
    LIVE DC vs RR Cricket Score: Sanju Samson| We are ready for both. Toss is something which is not in my control, but it is definitely getting out my control a lot (*chuckles*). The discussion was to be ready for both situations (batting/bowling first). We have done well but it is important to move on and then focus on the current game and give our best today. Same team for us.
  • 7:16 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RR Cricket Score: Rishabh Pant | We will bowl first. Told the boys not to focus on the outside and keep backing each other. We are gonna be talking about the same thing, end of the day we are looking to improve as a team. We are playing the same team. Anything around 150-160 would be good.

  • 7:11 PM IST
  • 7:10 PM IST

  • 7:01 PM IST
